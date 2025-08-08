© 2025 Connecticut Public

EPA cuts $62M in solar energy grants to Connecticut

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published August 8, 2025 at 4:35 PM EDT
A federal grant designed to bring solar energy to low-income residents has been cancelled by the Trump administration and Connecticut officials say the move will leave thousands of people without the financial assistance they need to make the switch.

The grant program, known as Solar for All, was created by the Biden administration to bring cheap, affordable solar energy to low-income households.

Connecticut received $62.4 million from the program last year. The state was planning to use that money to help thousands of households transition to solar through an initiative called Project SunBridge.

The project was focused on multi-family affordable housing units with participants of the program estimated to save about 20% off their energy bill, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

But the Environmental Protection Agency cancelled the program on Aug. 7. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the grant was eliminated under the tax-and-spending law passed by President Trump last month.

DEEP said it received notice from the EPA Thursday night that the grant had been immediately cancelled.

Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, decried the cancellation in a statement Friday afternoon.

“At a time when households could benefit from transitioning to solar energy now more than ever, the Trump administration is attempting to terminate a program that would lower energy costs for families and businesses while also delivering clean energy,” Lamont said. “These funds belong to the taxpayers of Connecticut.”

Connecticut officials say the move is unlawful and that they are looking into legal options.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member who covers the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public.
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

