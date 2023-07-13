© 2023 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

Conception deception: The fight for transparency in the fertility industry

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezCatie TalarskiMeg DaltonMegan Fitzgerald
Published July 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT
Laura High is a New York-based comedian who is trying to get medical records from her biological father after developing a benign brain tumor and hormonal disorders.
Laura High is a New York-based comedian who is trying to get medical records from her biological father after developing a benign brain tumor and hormonal disorders.

Imagine you found out when you were a teen that your father was not your biological father.

One woman then found out that her biological father was not the sperm donor her parents chose, but their fertility doctor. This is called “fertility fraud“. It is only illegal in 12 states (not including Connecticut), and not at all illegal on the federal level.

Another woman developed health issues that were inherited. After finding half-siblings who were also struggling with similar issues, she asked her donor to disclose his medical records. He has refused. And there are no laws forcing him to comply.

Hear from these two women who are advocating for legal protections and changes to regulations in the fertility industry.

Find support groups for people navigating donor conception at Donor Conceived Community.

GUESTS: 

  • Laura High: A New York-based comedian who is trying to get medical records from her biological father after developing a benign brain tumor and hormonal disorders
  • Eve Wiley: After finding out that her biological father was not the donor her parents chose, but their fertility doctor, Dr. Kim McMorries. She was part of the advocacy effort that led to Texas making fertility fraud a felony with punishment of between six months and two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, Carol Chen, Stacey Addo, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to strategize digital audience growth and manage special projects.
