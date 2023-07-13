Conception deception: The fight for transparency in the fertility industry

Imagine you found out when you were a teen that your father was not your biological father.

One woman then found out that her biological father was not the sperm donor her parents chose, but their fertility doctor. This is called “fertility fraud“. It is only illegal in 12 states (not including Connecticut), and not at all illegal on the federal level.

Another woman developed health issues that were inherited. After finding half-siblings who were also struggling with similar issues, she asked her donor to disclose his medical records. He has refused. And there are no laws forcing him to comply.

Hear from these two women who are advocating for legal protections and changes to regulations in the fertility industry.

Find support groups for people navigating donor conception at Donor Conceived Community.

GUESTS:



Laura High: A New York-based comedian who is trying to get medical records from her biological father after developing a benign brain tumor and hormonal disorders

Eve Wiley: After finding out that her biological father was not the donor her parents chose, but their fertility doctor, Dr. Kim McMorries. She was part of the advocacy effort that led to Texas making fertility fraud a felony with punishment of between six months and two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, Carol Chen, Stacey Addo, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

