Female truckers: Meet the women behind the wheels

Fewer than 10% of truck drivers are women, and in this episode, you’re going to meet three of them.

Spend the day with Chion and a tow truck driver, get to know a woman who runs a CDL training school, and hear about life on the road from a truck driver who happens to be a trans woman.

GUESTS:



Chantel Comerford: A driver for Meagan’s Towing & Recovery out of Danbury, Connecticut. She lives in Sandy Hook

A driver for Meagan’s Towing & Recovery out of Danbury, Connecticut. She lives in Sandy Hook Michele Howard: Owner of Affordable CDL Training School in Colchester, Connecticut

Owner of Affordable CDL Training School in Colchester, Connecticut Hope Alexander: Host of the podcast, Simply Live with Hope, where she talks about being a trans woman and her 12 years in the trucking industry. She lives in Georgia

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Catie Talarski, and Meg Fitzgerald contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!