Female truckers: Meet the women behind the wheels

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanChion Wolf
Published January 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST
Chantel Comerford, a driver for Maegan's Towing & Recovery in Danbury, stands in front of a towing truck with Audacious host Chion Wolf.
1 of 3  — Chantel Comerford is a driver for Maegan's Towing & Recovery in Danbury. She took Chion along with her for a full day's work!
Chion interviewed Michele Howard in the cab of one of her trucks. She is the owner of Affordable CDL Training School in Colchester, Connecticut.
2 of 3  — Chion interviewed Michele Howard in the cab of one of her trucks. She is the owner of Affordable CDL Training School in Colchester, Connecticut.
Hope Alexander is the host of the podcast, Simply Live with Hope, where she talks about being a trans woman and her 12 years in the trucking industry. She lives in Georgia.
3 of 3  — Hope Alexander is the host of the podcast, Simply Live with Hope, where she talks about being a trans woman and her 12 years in the trucking industry. She lives in Georgia.
Fewer than 10% of truck drivers are women, and in this episode, you’re going to meet three of them.

Spend the day with Chion and a tow truck driver, get to know a woman who runs a CDL training school, and hear about life on the road from a truck driver who happens to be a trans woman.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Catie Talarski, and Meg Fitzgerald contributed to this show.

Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
