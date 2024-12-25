Irshad Manji’s tips for celebrating with civility during polarizing times

When stressful conversations about politics are “on the table” this holiday season, how can we stay engaged with family members who have totally different views from our own? This week on The Wheelhouse, Professor Irshad Manji talks with us about how people can apply her "Five Skills of Moral Courage" to build trust and respect with people we want to have positive relationships with, regardless of politics.

Irshad Manji is the founder of Moral Courage College and author of three books: Allah, Liberty and Love and The Trouble with Islam Today, and her latest book is Don’t Label Me: An Incredible Conversation for Divided Times .

This episode originally aired on November 27, 2024.

GUEST:

Irshad Manji: Professor and founder of Moral Courage College and author of Don’t Label Me: An Incredible Conversation for Divided Times .

