© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Irshad Manji’s tips for celebrating with civility during polarizing times

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe WynneRobyn Doyon-Aitken
Published December 25, 2024 at 7:45 AM EST
Irshad Manji is the founder of Moral Courage College and the author of 'Don't Label Me.'
Evanston Photographic Studios
Irshad Manji is the founder of Moral Courage College and the author of the book, 'Don't Label Me.'

When stressful conversations about politics are “on the table” this holiday season, how can we stay engaged with family members who have totally different views from our own? This week on The Wheelhouse, Professor Irshad Manji talks with us about how people can apply her "Five Skills of Moral Courage" to build trust and respect with people we want to have positive relationships with, regardless of politics.

Irshad Manji is the founder of Moral Courage College and author of three books: Allah, Liberty and Love and The Trouble with Islam Today, and her latest book is Don’t Label Me: An Incredible Conversation for Divided Times.

This episode originally aired on November 27, 2024.

GUEST:
Irshad Manji: Professor and founder of Moral Courage College and author of Don’t Label Me: An Incredible Conversation for Divided Times.

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, SpotifyGoogle PodcastsAmazon MusicTuneInListen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
The Wheelhouse PoliticsIdentity
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Related Content