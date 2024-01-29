Connecticut Public’s Talk Shows Disrupted and Audacious Honored with Gracie Awards

HARTFORD [March 28, 2023] – Connecticut Public is thrilled to announce that Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean and Audacious with Chion Wolf have been awarded prestigious Gracie Awards by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

Disrupted has been recognized in the Talk Show category, honoring “outstanding content that is unique, entertaining, and highly compelling.” Chion Wolf has been awarded in the Host/Anchor category, “demonstrating a keen understanding of the scope and the impact of the news, information and/or non-fiction stories delivered, and the skills to deliver those stories in a highly credible/compelling manner. "

The Gracie Awards celebrate outstanding programming created by women, for women, and about women across various media platforms. This year's theme, "Feminine Strength, both Large and Small," underscores the impactful actions resonating on multiple scales within our society. The awards honor the invaluable contributions of women in media, reinforcing the importance of gender equity and representation within the industry.

Vanessa de la Torre, Chief Content Officer of Connecticut Public, expressed her gratitude, saying, "We are incredibly honored to receive two Gracie Awards for Disrupted and Audacious. These awards not only recognize the exceptional talent and dedication of hosts Khalilah Brown-Dean and Chion Wolf and the shows’ producers - they also highlight the importance of amplifying diverse voices and perspectives in media."

The Gracie Awards serve as a celebration of Connecticut Public’s commitment to producing compelling content. Audacious and Disrupted both offer listeners insightful and thought-provoking content that delves deep into the human experience and societal issues.

Disrupted explores the myriad of disruptions shaping our world, from technology and economics to healthcare and racial inequalities. Through engaging discussions, host and political scientist Khalilah Brown-Dean unpacks how both big and small disruptions influence our lives, prompting reflection and action. The show navigates timely topics such as the global pandemic, racial injustices, geopolitical changes, and climate challenges, providing historical insights and inspiring conversations that encourage positive change in society.

Khalilah shared her excitement, stating, "Receiving the Gracie Award in the Talk Show category is a testament to the power of meaningful conversations and the impact they can have on building community. I am deeply grateful for this recognition of our show and the opportunity to continue engaging audiences in vital discussions."

Audacious with Chion Wolf transcends assumptions, humanizes the stereotyped, and understands the misunderstood by highlighting the uncommon experiences of everyday people. With curiosity and compassion, Chion encourages listeners to ask hard questions in their own lives, fostering understanding and empathy.

Chion remarked, "Being recognized by the Gracie Awards in the Host/Anchor category is truly humbling. Audacious is a program dedicated to exploring unconventional stories and amplifying diverse voices, and I am honored to be part of a team that values inclusivity and authenticity."

This is the third win for Audacious, which took home a Gracie Award in 2022 for the episode I regret Becoming a Parent and in 2021 for the episode Going Flat, or Building New Breasts: Two Women’s Post-Mastectomy Stories.

Listen to Disrupted Wednesdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM, or stream the podcast anytime ctpublic.org/disrupted

Listen to Audacious Saturdays at 10:00 AM and Wednesdays at 11:00 PM or stream the podcast any time ctpublic.org/audacious

For more information about Connecticut Public and its award-winning programs, visit ctpublic.org.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than one million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.

###