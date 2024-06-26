Focusing on Latino communities–and not on whether they’re for Biden or Trump

Election coverage in 2024 has portrayed individual members of latino communities as a collective bloc. As coverage of polling sacrifices nuance over numbers, an opportunity is missed to delve into issues that a large percentage of Americans care about.

Polls are used in the media, for example, to show that President Joe Biden is behind in his campaign–and that Latinos are breaking for former president Donald Trump. But, a report from the Brookings Institute, shows that Latinos are underrepresented in most polls. And that, “national election polls are not designed for sub-group analysis.”

Today on The Wheelhouse, honing in on people and policy, and not on who prospective voters from the Hispanic Latino diaspora are going to vote for.

This episode continues Connecticut Public and The Wheelhouse's election coverage, connecting people to policy. We’ve already tackled reproductive rights, how to talk to your kids about politics, and the role of the media in presidential elections.

GUESTS:



Charles Venator-Santiago: Associate professor of political science and El Instituto, University of Connecticut

Christian Paz: senior politics reporter, Vox

Maricarmen Cajahuaringa: Latino communities reporter, Connecticut Public

