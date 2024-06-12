© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Moving in reverse: restrictions on reproductive care mirror bygone era

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published June 12, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
With Connecticut State Representative Matthew S. Blumenthal (right), Ct. State Reps. Jillian Gilchrest (second from right) hugs Aimee Berger-Girvalo after a bill signing ceremony that extended legal protections to out-of-state health-care providers and abortion patients.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE, 2022: Ct. State Reps. Jillian Gilchrest (second from right) hugs Aimee Berger-Girvalo after a bill signing ceremony that extended legal protections to out-of-state health-care providers and abortion patients.

Reproductive rights aren’t just at stake in states like Louisiana and Texas. They’re targeted—even in a so-called safe harbor Connecticut–by some lawmakers.

Today on The Wheelhouse, what might the landscape surrounding reproductive care look like after November’s elections?

And looking back, we’ll examine Connecticut’s complicated history with reproductive rights.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


See stories by Chloe Wynne