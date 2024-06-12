Moving in reverse: restrictions on reproductive care mirror bygone era

Reproductive rights aren’t just at stake in states like Louisiana and Texas. They’re targeted—even in a so-called safe harbor Connecticut–by some lawmakers.

Today on The Wheelhouse, what might the landscape surrounding reproductive care look like after November’s elections?

And looking back, we’ll examine Connecticut’s complicated history with reproductive rights.

GUESTS:



Sonali Chakravarti: Professor of government, Wesleyan University

Shefali Luthra: Health reporter, The 19th

Amanda Becker: Washington correspondent, The 19th

