Connecticut Public Recognized for Outstanding Visual Storytelling By Pictures of the Year International

HARTFORD [April 11, 2023] - Pictures of the Year International (POY), a prestigious competition that celebrates the best of visual storytelling, has recognized Connecticut Public with two awards of excellence.

Connecticut Public Visuals Journalist Dave Wurtzel has been recognized with an Award of Excellence in the Documentary Storyteller of the Year category. His outstanding work captures the essence of storytelling through imagery, showcasing his talent and dedication to the craft. View a portfolio of Wurtzel’s work here.

"I'm incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Pictures of the Year International,” said Wurtzel. “Documentary storytelling is about shedding light on important issues and this award motivates me to continue telling meaningful stories that spark conversation and drive change."

Additionally, Connecticut Public has been honored with an Award of Excellence in the Documentary Journalism Video category for the one-hour special, "Climate Change Along Connecticut’s Coast." We extend special congratulations to Visuals Journalist Ryan Caron King for his exceptional contributions to reporting, editing and filming this documentary, playing a pivotal role in its success.

Pictures of the Year International, which began as a photographic contest in 1944 by Cliff Edom at the Missouri School of Journalism, holds a rich legacy in recognizing the best in visual journalism. At its core, POY serves as an educational program, connecting students and the public with curated works of photojournalism, emphasizing the value of storytelling through imagery. The POY guiding principle is "Show truth with a camera."

“We are immensely proud of our team's achievements at Pictures of the Year International and remain committed to upholding the highest standards of visual storytelling and journalistic integrity,” said Vanessa de la Torre, Connecticut Public’s Chief Content Officer.

