Connecticut Public Wins Six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
HARTFORD [May 24, 2024] - Connecticut Public is thrilled to announce that it has
been honored with six 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, recognizing the
organization's outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism. The
prestigious awards celebrate excellence in electronic journalism and are awarded by
the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
Connecticut Public received accolades in the following categories:
- TV: Excellence in Video: For the compelling feature "Miss Gen."
Watch "Miss Gen"
- Radio: Excellence in Writing: Diane Orson's exceptional portfolio.
Listen to Diane Orson's Portfolio
- Radio: News Documentary: The "Where We Live" program focused on homelessness in
Connecticut, featuring reporting by Sujata Srinivasan.
Listen to "New Solutions to Eliminating Homelessness"
- Radio: News Series: The insightful "Transforming Corrections" series from the
Accountability Project.
Listen to "Transforming Corrections"
- Radio: Sports Reporting: Ryan Caron King's feature on roller derby.
Listen to "A Family You Feel Safe With: Hartford-Area Roller Derby"
- Radio: Overall Excellence in radio: Featuring a wide variety of radio stories, interviews
and talk shows, along with an array of digital stories. This marks the second year in a row
Connecticut Public has won this award.
Listen to Overall Excellence Entry
Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public's Executive Editor, shared his excitement about the
awards, stating, "These six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards reflect the dedication
and excellence of our team in delivering impactful and meaningful journalism. We
are honored to be recognized for our efforts and remain committed to telling the
important stories that resonate with our community. This recognition is a chance to
reflect on the strong and memorable work we’ve been doing on a variety of
platforms and formats, and motivates us to continue our mission of high-quality
reporting and storytelling."
The Edward R. Murrow Awards, established in 1971, are among the most prestigious
in broadcast and digital news. They honor organizations that demonstrate the spirit
of excellence set by Edward R. Murrow, a pioneering figure in journalism. The Awards
recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics,
demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of
journalism as a service to the community.
Regional winners are automatically considered for national awards, positioning
Connecticut Public for further recognition on the national stage. This achievement
underscores Connecticut Public's commitment to quality journalism and its
significant impact on the community.
Connecticut Public earned national Murrow awards in 2023 for reporting about 10
years since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School and in 2021 for
excellence in video featuring an atomic vet, one of thousands of soldiers exposed to
secret nuclear weapons tests during the Cold War.
About Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut
Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than one million
people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public
Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including
ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of
Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling,
education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities.
Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT with studios at Gateway
Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT.
Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in
Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22
million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from
individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.
###