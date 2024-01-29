Connecticut Public Wins Six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

HARTFORD [May 24, 2024] - Connecticut Public is thrilled to announce that it has

been honored with six 2024 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, recognizing the

organization's outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism. The

prestigious awards celebrate excellence in electronic journalism and are awarded by

the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Connecticut Public received accolades in the following categories:



Eric Aasen, Connecticut Public's Executive Editor, shared his excitement about the

awards, stating, "These six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards reflect the dedication

and excellence of our team in delivering impactful and meaningful journalism. We

are honored to be recognized for our efforts and remain committed to telling the

important stories that resonate with our community. This recognition is a chance to

reflect on the strong and memorable work we’ve been doing on a variety of

platforms and formats, and motivates us to continue our mission of high-quality

reporting and storytelling."

The Edward R. Murrow Awards, established in 1971, are among the most prestigious

in broadcast and digital news. They honor organizations that demonstrate the spirit

of excellence set by Edward R. Murrow, a pioneering figure in journalism. The Awards

recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics,

demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of

journalism as a service to the community.

Regional winners are automatically considered for national awards, positioning

Connecticut Public for further recognition on the national stage. This achievement

underscores Connecticut Public's commitment to quality journalism and its

significant impact on the community.

Connecticut Public earned national Murrow awards in 2023 for reporting about 10

years since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School and in 2021 for

excellence in video featuring an atomic vet, one of thousands of soldiers exposed to

secret nuclear weapons tests during the Cold War.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut

Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than one million

people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public

Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including

ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of

Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling,

education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities.

Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT with studios at Gateway

Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT.

Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in

Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22

million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from

individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.

###

