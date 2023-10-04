'America Outdoors' host Baratunde Thurston on names, nature and 'How to Citizen'

Baratunde Thurston is a bestselling author, has been nominated for an Emmy and gave a TED Talk that now has over a million views on YouTube. He's also the host of the PBS series 'America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston.' This hour, Baratunde opens up about everything from from doubting himself while attending an elite private school to the need for a rebirth of democracy. And he explains how America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston has shaped the way he relates to people and other parts of the natural world.

