Waterbury's Afro Caribbean Cultural Center vows to carry out mission despite federal threats

Connecticut Public Radio | By Macy Hanzlik-Barend
Published June 20, 2025 at 11:06 AM EDT
A mural by Tatiana Jarbath Smith is on an interior wall of the Pa'lante Theater at Waterbury's Afro Caribbean Cultural Center.
Macy Hanzlik-Barend
/
Connecticut Public
A mural by Tatiana Jarbath Smith is on an interior wall of the Pa'lante Theater at Waterbury's Afro Caribbean Cultural Center..

In the heart of downtown Waterbury, the Afro Caribbean Cultural Center (ACCC) is alive with language, culture and memory. For the past five years, the center has been a central location in the city to celebrate the arts, cultural reclamation and activism.

The ACCC has served as a beacon for culture and community in Waterbury, but since the uptick in immigration raids across Connecticut, the ACCC has been facing a new challenge, said Alexa Encarnacion, the organization's treasurer.

“The fear is paralyzing for people here. Folks are afraid to go and look for any type of assistance even if it's free in the community,” Encarnacion said.

The center has also faced federal funding cuts to its diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, endangering its continued presence in downtown Waterbury.

The center is fully BIPOC-led (Black, Indigenous and people of color), a fact which Encarnacion said allows the organization to better serve the needs of the community.

But the Board of the ACCC will not be backing down anytime soon. This challenge only proves the importance of the center to Connecticut residents.

“For us it goes deeper than just community advocacy and activism. This is our love language to our community and our family,” said Victoria Encarnacion, the center’s director of Restorative Justice and the Taíno Learning Community.

The center prioritizes the marriage of culture and activism. Volunteers run events spanning comedy nights to partnered distributions with Connecticut Foodshare.

Victoria Encarnacion said a key goal of the center is to channel Waterbury’s youth. One key initiative is the Cuyo Middle School Leadership Program.

“Like the song says, the children are our future, so what we found is we're trying to kind of navigate more towards that middle school group. That's kind of like the ideal time to catch them,” Victoria Encarnacion said.

Volunteers at the center teach kids about both the importance and career possibilities of the arts. Each year, they are taken to a play on Broadway and taught how to operate equipment at the Pa’Lante Theatre, located inside of the center.

These opportunities are crucial for kids who are developing their identities, Victoria Encarnacion said.

“There's kids that are getting lost in violence. So the idea is that we're giving them the opportunity to see that there's something other than just sports, because sports is always so heavily pushed on BIPOC kids.”

The ACCC will host several community events this summer including its Summer Solstice event on Saturday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Platt Park in Waterbury. The event will feature a drumming circle, storytelling, and dance.
Macy Hanzlik-Barend
Macy Hanzlik-Barend is the Valerie Friedman Emerging Journalists Intern at Connecticut Public.
The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

