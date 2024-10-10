© 2024 Connecticut Public

WATCH: Explore CT’s legendary Trail of Terror, which has provided countless screams for 30 years

Connecticut Public Radio | By David Wurtzel
Published October 10, 2024 at 9:05 AM EDT

Step into Connecticut’s legendary Trail of Terror, tucked into the woods of Wallingford, for a terrifying haunt. Learn how it comes to life year after year through a dedicated team of performers and artisans who call each other family. Over the course of 30 years, founder Wayne Barneshi and his volunteers have raised an estimated $3 million for local charities. Take a behind-the-scenes look into their process, people and purpose as we pull the curtain back on the Trail of Terror.

A volunteer performer is transformed into character before opening night at Trail of Terror. September 28, 2024.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A volunteer performer is transformed into character before opening night at Trail of Terror.
Wayne Barneshi, founder of Trail of Terror, sits down for an interview with Connecticut Public’s Dave Wurtzel. September 10, 2024
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Wayne Barneshi, founder of Trail of Terror, sits down for an interview with Connecticut Public’s Dave Wurtzel on September 10, 2024.
The power plant scene is new for the 30th year of Trail of Terror in Wallingford, CT. October 5, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
The power plant scene is new for 2024, the 30th year of Trail of Terror in Wallingford.
A werewolf jump scares an unsuspecting attendee at Trail of Terror on opening night. September 28, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
A werewolf jump scares an unsuspecting attendee on opening night.
Set designer, Jonathan Gerolami, paints drips in the power plant scene at Trail of Terror in Wallingford, CT. September 6, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Set designer Jonathan Gerolami paints drips in the power plant scene prior to the scare trail opening.
Scarecrow at Trail of Terror on October 5, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
The Scarecrow eyes unsuspecting attendees at Trail of Terror on October 5, 2024.
David Wurtzel
Dave Wurtzel is an award winning Visuals Journalist at Connecticut Public.
