WATCH: Explore CT’s legendary Trail of Terror, which has provided countless screams for 30 years

Step into Connecticut’s legendary Trail of Terror, tucked into the woods of Wallingford, for a terrifying haunt. Learn how it comes to life year after year through a dedicated team of performers and artisans who call each other family. Over the course of 30 years, founder Wayne Barneshi and his volunteers have raised an estimated $3 million for local charities. Take a behind-the-scenes look into their process, people and purpose as we pull the curtain back on the Trail of Terror.
