Love 2 Hate

Published November 19, 2024 at 6:05 AM EST
Illustration of Barney, the famous purple dinosaur, with black x marks drawn over each eye, horns drawn on the top of his head, and a devil's tail added.

Kids all over the world loved Barney. But even though Barney loved everybody, not everybody loved him back. Some parents found the character pretty annoying. Other grown-ups took things a step further. In some cases, the Barney backlash even got violent. That extreme reaction from adults? It can tell us a bit about our culture today — and how much our identities can get wrapped up in the things we love and hate.

