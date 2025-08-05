Reporter's Notebook: Connecticut DCF highlights positive change after unsettling allegations in Waterbury

The case of a Waterbury man who was allegedly held captive by his stepmother raises significant questions for Connecticut’s child protection system.

Among the most puzzling is how the alleged victim disappeared off the state's radar after teachers and schoolmates raised concern about his wellbeing years earlier.

New information released by the state Department of Children and Families (DCF) fails to fully answer those questions. But it offers the most detailed accounting to date of how the agency handled the boy’s case. And it describes how DCF has improved since its last contact with the family.

As we reported last week, DCF investigated six reports involving the alleged victim between 1996 and 2005. It visited his home numerous times, but didn’t find sufficient evidence to substantiate allegations he was being neglected, according to the agency.

In recounting its involvement, DCF alluded to limitations that existed previously under state law. Numerous changes have been instituted since that time, some of which may have steered the boy's case in a different direction.

Among the most significant is a revamped set of screening tools to assess the risk that children face. Previously, the state's intake system didn't formally determine risk based on allegations and prior reports. Tools now in place take those factors into account to judge risk and safety, and assign cases to different tracks.

Supervisors now have more involvement in each case, participating in case assignment, assessment and disposition.

DCF also has more contact with families and others who interact with children. Staff can speak with service providers and friends when warranted. And while investigators previously performed a single home visit, they now conduct both an initial and closing visit.

Additionally, the law now gives DCF staff more latitude to speak with children without getting permission from their parents, including in cases of alleged neglect. That was disallowed until the law was amended in 2018.

The new procedures affect thousands of cases brought to the agency's attention. DCF's reporting system takes in more than 100,000 calls each year, the majority of which are reports of child abuse or neglect. Nearly half of those reports proceed to an investigation or family assessment.

It's unclear whether any of the changes would have yielded a different outcome in the Waterbury case. To answer that question, lawmakers and the public will need more insight from DCF.

The agency has declined to answer questions, citing state laws that prevent the release of its case files. But more insight may come through the criminal case, which is still underway.