CT ranks first in the nation for measles vaccine rates among kindergarteners, CDC data shows

Amid measles outbreaks across the country and an overall downturn in nationwide vaccination rates, Connecticut public health officials announced Tuesday that the state ranks first in the country for the two-dose measles vaccination rate among kindergartners.

Statewide, 98.3% of kindergarteners were vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) for the 2024-25 school year, a rise of half a percent from the previous year. That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Connecticut’s rise in vaccination rates – though marginal – is in contrast to the rest of the country. Nationally, vaccination coverage among kindergartners dropped to less than 93% for MMR and also polio.

Across the U.S., a total of 1,333 confirmed measles cases were reported across the country, including in New York City, and neighboring Rhode Island. No cases have been reported in Connecticut as of July 29, according to the CDC.

High vaccination rates protect both vaccinated children and those who can not, or have not, been vaccinated by creating herd immunity, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health. But for MMR herd immunity to kick in, at least 95% of kindergarteners must be vaccinated.

“Our high vaccination rates have helped Connecticut remain one of ten states that has not had a case of measles yet as cases continue to accumulate around the country,” Dr. Manisha Juthani, DPH’s commissioner, said in a statement.

Non-medical vaccine exemptions in Connecticut decreased slightly from the 2023-24 to the 2024-25 school years but rose nationally by 0.3%, CDC data shows.

To get your child’s vaccine record securely online, visit ct.gov/getmyvaccinerecord. The CT WiZ Public Portal is a free service provided by the Connecticut Department of Public Health Immunization Program.

If you have vaccine-related questions, call the Connecticut Vaccine Program at 860-509-7929 or email dph.immunizations@ct.gov

