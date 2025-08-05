© 2025 Connecticut Public

CT ranks first in the nation for measles vaccine rates among kindergarteners, CDC data shows

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published August 5, 2025 at 2:21 PM EDT
FILE: Xerius Jackson, age 7, gets an MMR vaccine at a vaccine clinic put on by Lubbock Public Health Department on March 1, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas. Cases of Measles are on the rise in West Texas as over 150 confirmed case have been seen with one confirmed death.
Jan Sonnenmair
/
Getty Images North America
FILE: Xerius Jackson, age 7, gets an MMR vaccine at a vaccine clinic put on by Lubbock Public Health Department on March 1, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas. Cases of measles are on the rise in West Texas as over 150 confirmed case have been seen with one confirmed death.

Amid measles outbreaks across the country and an overall downturn in nationwide vaccination rates, Connecticut public health officials announced Tuesday that the state ranks first in the country for the two-dose measles vaccination rate among kindergartners.

Statewide, 98.3% of kindergarteners were vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) for the 2024-25 school year, a rise of half a percent from the previous year. That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Connecticut’s rise in vaccination rates – though marginal – is in contrast to the rest of the country. Nationally, vaccination coverage among kindergartners dropped to less than 93% for MMR and also polio.

Across the U.S., a total of 1,333 confirmed measles cases were reported across the country, including in New York City, and neighboring Rhode Island. No cases have been reported in Connecticut as of July 29, according to the CDC.

High vaccination rates protect both vaccinated children and those who can not, or have not, been vaccinated by creating herd immunity, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health. But for MMR herd immunity to kick in, at least 95% of kindergarteners must be vaccinated.

“Our high vaccination rates have helped Connecticut remain one of ten states that has not had a case of measles yet as cases continue to accumulate around the country,”  Dr. Manisha Juthani, DPH’s commissioner, said in a statement.

Non-medical vaccine exemptions in Connecticut decreased slightly from the 2023-24 to the 2024-25 school years but rose nationally by 0.3%, CDC data shows. 

Lean more

To get your child’s vaccine record securely online, visit ct.gov/getmyvaccinerecord. The CT WiZ Public Portal is a free service provided by the Connecticut Department of Public Health Immunization Program.  

If you have vaccine-related questions, call the Connecticut Vaccine Program at 860-509-7929 or email dph.immunizations@ct.gov
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

