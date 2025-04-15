Victim in Waterbury captivity case speaks out, wants public to cooperate with criminal probe

A man who was allegedly held captive in his Waterbury home is asking those who knew about his circumstances over the last two decades to come forward.

In his first public statement since winning his freedom in February, the man urged people with information about his years in confinement to cooperate with an ongoing criminal investigation.

The victim, who identified himself only as “S," said he’s speaking out “to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told.”

“I ask everyone involved in my story to fully cooperate with the authorities who are helping me seek justice for these crimes,” he said. “I also ask the public and the media to respect those investigations and my privacy as this process plays out. This isn’t just a story. It’s my life.”

Police say the man’s stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan, held him captive in a small room that was locked from the outside from the time he was around 11 years old.

Firefighters discovered him in February after police say he lit a fire to escape.

Sullivan pleaded not guilty last month to charges of kidnapping and assault.

In his statement Tuesday, the man said he’s recovering and feeling better and stronger. He thanked “all the health care professionals who have helped and nurtured me,” and said he recently turned 32, and celebrated his first ever birthday party.

The man is also choosing a new name. He said the decision will help him reclaim control over his life and his future.

“I also want to thank the first responders, the law enforcement investigators and everyone who is working to hold those responsible for my abuse accountable,” he said. “Thank you to everyone at Safe Haven Waterbury and everyone who has given to the GoFundMe page that will help cover some of the overwhelming expenses I will face in the weeks, months and years to come.”

The alleged victim, whose identity has not been released, made a harrowing escape on Feb. 17 when he set fire to the home using a lighter, hand sanitizer and paper in what he said was a desperate attempt for freedom, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

He weighed 68 pounds at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and suffered from severe muscle atrophy, according to authorities.

Police this month released photographs from the crime scene, including images of the cluttered space where the boy was allegedly held captive, and pictures of furniture and a door damaged by flames.

Police said DCF workers previously visited the home, but it's not clear what the agency did. The man told police Sullivan made him tell authorities everything was OK under the threat of his food being reduced.

Sullivan posted $300,000 bail after she was arrested March 12. She has denied the allegations.

Her attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis, has criticized Waterbury police for releasing documents and other records associated with the case.

In a statement released Wednesday, Kaloidis also questioned the motivation behind the victim's decision to speak out about the case.

"The accuser’s public narrative, put forth by his handlers - lacks both specifics and credibility," Kaloidis said in the statement. "It appears timed to sway public opinion and its only purpose can be to poison the well of a future jury panel rather than seek justice through proper legal channels."