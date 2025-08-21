© 2025 Connecticut Public

CT democratic lawmakers explore changes to statewide housing bill vetoed by Gov. Lamont

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:02 PM EDT

State lawmakers are reconsidering what it may take to get a sweeping housing bill passed by the legislature and governor.

State Senate and House of Representative Majority Leaders Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) and Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford) gathered in Fairfield Wednesday evening to discuss the importance of housing policy in Connecticut.

Concessions will be made to try to gain bipartisan support for the bill, Rojas said.

Social media anonymity allowed commenters to intervene and share misinformation about the bill, according to Rojas.

“I don’t even know who they are, who are saying things and making very strong statements, not only about the policy but about who I am, what my ethics are, why my intentions are. I’m the guy from Hartford trying to destroy Fairfield like, it’s just absurd,” Rojas said.

Rojas said some believed the bill required communities to construct more housing and that’s not true. The bill set out guidelines and goals, he said.

“It’s been clear that the concern has been around fair share and if you use the word quota that’s inaccurate. They’re not quotas, nobody is required to build anything,” Rojas said. “If that’s what you believe I respect that but I’m just telling you, as the person who was actually writing it, that it doesn’t require anybody to do anything, to build anything.”

The bill asked leaders in towns and cities to work toward creating an affordable housing goal for their community, as part of the state’s affordable housing mandate. It required communities to adopt an affordable housing plan every five years.

One of the most contested elements of the bill was the “Fair Share Planning and Zoning“ proposal. It urged Connecticut municipalities to contribute their “fair share” of the affordable housing stock.

Opponents of the bill said it takes too much zoning and development control away from communities.

Duff, a Democrat from Norwalk, urged residents to call the governor’s office and push for a robust housing bill to be approved.

“I voted for a bill that we negotiated over five months. Unfortunately it was vetoed, and I hope we can get there,” Duff said. “But, we’re gonna vote on a strong bill. We’re not voting on a watered-down bill. That’s my position.”
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate





