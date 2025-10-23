© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hartford names school after the district’s first Puerto Rican superintendent

Connecticut Public Radio | By Rachel Iacovone
Published October 23, 2025 at 9:55 PM EDT
Hernán LaFontaine, one of the first Puerto Rican school superintendents in the mainland United States.
Itzel Rivera
/
El Nuevo Día
Hernán LaFontaine, one of the first Puerto Rican school superintendents in the mainland United States.

Leer el artículo completo de El Nuevo Día aquí.

In a rare move, a Hartford school was recently renamed after a living person. Classical High School now boasts the name of the first Puerto Rican to lead the district.

Hernán LaFontaine was born in 1934 to a mother from Utuado and a father from Ponce, who had made Spanish Harlem their home. After some time in the U.S. military — like his Borinqueneer father — LaFontaine grew up to become a science teacher and, eventually, a school administrator. But the native New Yorker never intended to become one of the first Puerto Rican superintendents in the mainland United States.

The way he tells it: He went to a conference in 1978 for the National Association for Bilingual Education. Afterwards, he got a cold call from someone recruiting for a role in Connecticut.

“I said, ‘I haven't applied. I'm not interested. I'm very happy here. I've been my whole life in New York City. I'm not going any place,’” he recalled.

He learned a Hartford Board of Education member, María Colón Sánchez, nominated LaFontaine. She had opened the first bilingual public school in the state, La Escuelita, in Hartford, and would go on to become the first Latina elected to Connecticut’s general assembly.

So, with that strong reference, the recruiter persisted, asking LaFontaine: “Well, you know, at the very least, can you come to Hartford one time for an interview?’”

The rest is, as they say, history.

LaFontaine was known for his pioneering work in New York, where he spearheaded one of the first bilingual schools in the city. The school system at the time was focused mostly on getting kids to learn English, which LaFontaine promised they could still do in a bilingual setting.

“It wasn't a crime to speak Spanish, but there was a lot of resistance. It was a struggle trying to deal with the population that opposed the use of another language in public schools,” he said in Spanish.

As principal, he says he recruited more than a dozen bilingual teachers from Puerto Rico to Public School 25.

“At the first sixth-grade graduation, in 1970, a young lady who spoke English gave her entire speech in Spanish, and another young man who spoke Spanish gave his speech in English. I'll never forget that,” he recalled in Spanish.

He took the lessons he learned there to Connecticut, where he served from 1979 to 1991. On Oct. 7, 2025, a magnet school in the retired superintendent’s own neighborhood of Asylum Hill became Hernán LaFontaine Classical Magnet.

"It's like a fantasy to me, because it's not every day that you have the opportunity to have such a large impact in the lives of young people,” he said.

The 91-year-old superintendent emeritus is also proud to have paved the way for the Puerto Rican superintendents after him — Christina Kishimoto and Leslie Torres-Rodríguez — and others to come.

Learn more

You can read more about LaFontaine’s legacy in the full Spanish-language feature from El Nuevo Día.
Tags
News LatinoEducation News
Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
See stories by Rachel Iacovone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.