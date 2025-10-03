Briana OrtizNews Intern
Briana Ortiz is a news intern at Connecticut Public and a senior at the University of Connecticut. She is a proud first generation student pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Communication, and was awarded a fellowship from the Connecticut Broadcasters Association.
Briana has reported as a multimedia journalist with UConn Student Television and was an intern at the New Britain Herald/Bristol Press, covering community stories and local events.
Following graduation, Briana looks forward to advancing her career in journalism.
-
More than 140,000 people covered through Access Health CT, the state’s health insurance exchange, are in for a sticker shock if Congress does not extend a federal tax credit for working families.