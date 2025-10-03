© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Briana Ortiz

News Intern

Briana Ortiz is a news intern at Connecticut Public and a senior at the University of Connecticut. She is a proud first generation student pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Communication, and was awarded a fellowship from the Connecticut Broadcasters Association.

Briana has reported as a multimedia journalist with UConn Student Television and was an intern at the New Britain Herald/Bristol Press, covering community stories and local events.

Following graduation, Briana looks forward to advancing her career in journalism.