Waterbury youth summit aims to inspire diversity in the medical field

Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury is hosting the second annual Black Men In White Coats Youth Summit to encourage young students to pursue a career in medicine.

The event, in partnership with the national Black Men In White Coats organization, aims to boost diversity in the medical field for anyone grades 3 and up.

Kids will put on white coats to mirror what it’s like to be a doctor, says Dr. Husnain Kermalli, chief medical officer of Saint Mary’s.

“It's named ‘Black Men in White Coats’ to reflect the absence of Black men as physicians in health care, which was found in an earlier study in 2016 that showed that there were less black men in medical school than in the 1970s,” Kermalli said.

The day includes speeches from local leaders, hands-on medical activities and a panel discussion.

“We hope that interacting with us, being able to ask questions, also being able to participate in the various activities using some of the tools that we use, that they will be able to picture themselves in that role,” said Dr. Shawnette Alston, program director at Saint Mary's.

The event is targeted towards parents and guardians as well. Organizers aim to educate family members on the pathway that their children are about to undergo.

“We're looking to bring in all underrepresented minorities and truly create a degree of networking mentorship for them so that they can actually see other clinicians, other healthcare professionals who are in the career,” Kermalli said.

Learn more

The summit takes place at the Palace Theater and UConn Waterbury Saturday, Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. Registration is closed, but walk-ins are available.