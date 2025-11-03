New Haven Restaurant Week expands duration and menus

New Haven’s 18th annual Restaurant Week is now underway and this year the event is expanding to two weeks up from one.

Restaurant Week kicked off Sunday at various restaurants in the Elm City, complete with a variety of prix fixe menus designed to widen customer’s cultural palates!

The city is again partnering with Connecticut Foodshare to help put meals on the tables of those in need. It’s been a tradition since 2009, according to Bruno Baggetta, director of Market New Haven.

“We will be presenting the Foodshare with a check of $5,000 from the participating restaurants, so the restaurants give back,” Baggetta said. “It's important for the restaurants that no one goes without food,”

New Haven Restaurant Week features just over 20 of the Elm City’s top restaurants which are featuring a variety of cultural cuisines such as Spanish and Belgian-inspired menus. Customers can also experience Peruvian fine dining, Mediterranean flavors, and modern American fare.

“There's so many great, unique global cuisine restaurants throughout the city,” Baggetta said. “We want to get folks into the restaurants and to dine around at a really great price.”

Diners can enjoy three-course dinners for $45 or $55, and two-course lunches for $25 at selected restaurants.

Baggetta encourages people who may not be from New Haven to come earlier in the day to experience more of the city.

“Check out a museum, do a walk around downtown, do some shopping,” Baggetta said. “If they are into music or theater, we recommend a show at the Shubert or the Yale Rep[ertory], maybe College Street Music Hall, Cafe Nine, Toads place. There's a lot to experience and do in downtown New Haven.”

New Haven’s Restaurant Week wraps up on Nov.15.