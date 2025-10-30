CT food aid groups ask for support ahead of possible SNAP benefit stoppage

Leaders of Connecticut nonprofits that work to feed those in need are asking for community support ahead of a potential stoppage of SNAP food benefits that could come as soon as Saturday.

“I’m expecting it to be a really rough couple of weeks,” said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare . “People are set to lose their SNAP benefits in about 48 hours. That is what we consider in the food banking industry a catastrophe.”

Jakubowski said increased need for assistance predates the government shutdown.

“It's not like everything was perfect on September 30 to begin with,” he said. “We had already seen massive increases in the number of people who are food insecure across the state of Connecticut.”

Janet Bermudez agrees. She’s the executive director of Hands On Hartford , which serves meals and distributes groceries to more than 1,100 families a month.

“This year, we had a 20% increased need in our community pantry already, and we know that this is going to continue to grow,” Bermudez said. “Our mission has been to meet the needs of others in partnership with others. So we are looking to [the community] to help us during this difficult time, to either make food donations or financial donations to help us with the increased need that we will see.”

Beth Byrne is co-director of Hartford-based The House of Bread , a soup kitchen and food pantry. Byrne said direct financial support to organizations like hers is the best way to support their work in feeding the hungry.

“We don't know what's coming, and so I think a gift of financial support, what it tells a leader of any of these organizations is, ‘We trust that you're going to do what's necessary for the people who need help,’” Byrne said.

More than 360,000 Connecticut residents receive benefits through SNAP. Roughly a third of those are children.

On Thursday, Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont joined 20 other governors in sending a letter requesting the Trump administration release billions of dollars in contingency funding to keep SNAP payments going despite the federal government shutdown.

“Every day of delay brings us a day closer to November 1st and tens of millions of our fellow Americans going hungry,” the governors wrote.

A federal judge in Massachusetts on Thursday was considering a lawsuit brought by a group of states, including Connecticut , to force the federal government to release the funds and continue SNAP payments.

Learn more

Find a list of frequently asked questions below.

How can I volunteer or make a donation to help fight hunger in Connecticut?

Connecticut Foodshare:

Visit www.ctfoodshare.org/volunteer to sign up for Mobile Pantry food distributions, community food drives or to make a donation.

End Hunger CT!: Visit www.endhungerct.org to support programs focused on SNAP outreach, advocacy, and food education.

How does the federal government shutdown affect SNAP benefits?

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits are federally funded by the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA). During a shutdown, the funding can be delayed or paused. Although October benefits were distributed, this means that November benefits can be delayed until the government reopens.

Where can I find free food or a mobile pantry near me?

You can locate free meals, food pantries or mobile pantry sites by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211ct.org . Enter your ZIP code or the name of your town to see nearby options. You can also check the Connecticut Foodshare’s Mobile Pantry at www.ctfoodshare.org/find-food or text FOODSHARE or COMIDA to 85511 for the most recent schedule. The pantry visits over 100 locations across Connecticut.

Are there food programs that I can utilize if I’m not eligible for SNAP?

Yes. You can visit www.211ct.org to find nearby food pantries, free meal programs, and community food banks. Connecticut Foodshare, End Hunger CT and similar programs provide assistance with meal programs for children and families across the state.

Can I still apply for SNAP benefits?

Yes. You can apply through MyDSS, but if the federal shutdown continues, new applicants may be delayed in receiving the first month of benefits.

