Disrupted

Connecticut leaders breaking barriers with historic firsts

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Erica McIntoshKhalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published September 26, 2025 at 9:11 AM EDT
July 18, 2025 — Hamden, Ct. — Named as Hamden’s new fire chief, Shelly Carter is congratulated by first Mayor Lauren Garrett (left), Town Clerk Karimah Mickens and Public Safety Chair Adrian Webber (right). (Macy Hanzlik-Barend/Connecticut Public)

Being the first person to do something isn’t easy. There’s no blueprint for what you are doing, no conventional wisdom to fall back on when all else fails. There is also the pressure of expectations and all the people who are counting on your success. But it’s a way to show people what is possible. Being first means being a pioneer. And here in Connecticut, people are pioneering a wide range of fields every day.

GUESTS:

  • Shelly Carter: Fire Chief at the Hamden Fire Department. She is the first woman and first person of color to serve in that role.
  • Dawn Leaks Ragsdale: Inaugural Executive Director of the Center for Inclusive Growth, a group created through a partnership between Yale and the city of New Haven that seeks to build opportunities for economic growth for all New Haven residents.
  • Shiang-Kwei Wang: Campus President at CT State Gateway. She’s the first person to hold the title of “Campus President” and the first Asian American leader of Gateway.

Special thanks to our interns Vy Duong and Talei Ricketson.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
