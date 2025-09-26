Connecticut leaders breaking barriers with historic firsts

Being the first person to do something isn’t easy. There’s no blueprint for what you are doing, no conventional wisdom to fall back on when all else fails. There is also the pressure of expectations and all the people who are counting on your success. But it’s a way to show people what is possible. Being first means being a pioneer. And here in Connecticut, people are pioneering a wide range of fields every day.

GUESTS:

Shelly Carter : Fire Chief at the Hamden Fire Department. She is the first woman and first person of color to serve in that role.

: Fire Chief at the Hamden Fire Department. She is the first woman and first person of color to serve in that role. Dawn Leaks Ragsdale : Inaugural Executive Director of the Center for Inclusive Growth, a group created through a partnership between Yale and the city of New Haven that seeks to build opportunities for economic growth for all New Haven residents.

: Inaugural Executive Director of the Center for Inclusive Growth, a group created through a partnership between Yale and the city of New Haven that seeks to build opportunities for economic growth for all New Haven residents. Shiang-Kwei Wang: Campus President at CT State Gateway. She’s the first person to hold the title of “Campus President” and the first Asian American leader of Gateway.



Special thanks to our interns Vy Duong and Talei Ricketson.

