Jay Williams on evolving the Greater Hartford Gives Foundation

The Greater Hartford Gives Foundation invests in a wide range of projects from arts to education. And they recently celebrated their 100th year in existence. With that milestone, they decided to make some changes. Their projects include building a new headquarters and increased funding for scholarships. Even the name is new— until recently, the Greater Hartford Gives Foundation was known as the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

Joining us today to talk about both his work with the foundation and his past in politics is Jay Williams, President and CEO of the Greater Hartford Gives Foundation.

Jay Williams: President and CEO of the Greater Hartford Gives Foundation. He has also served as Mayor of Youngstown, Ohio and worked in multiple roles in the Obama administration.

