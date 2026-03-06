© 2026 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Jay Williams on evolving the Greater Hartford Gives Foundation

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published March 6, 2026 at 12:46 PM EST
Jay Williams (middle), the president of the Greater Hartford Gives Foundation, stands with outgoing Hartford mayor Luke Bronin (left) during a press conference in which Arunan Arulampalam (right) announced his transition team will comprise Williams, state rep. John Ritter and Andréa Comer, chief of staff for the Office of the State Treasurer.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Jay Williams (middle), the president of the Greater Hartford Gives Foundation, stands with outgoing Hartford mayor Luke Bronin (left) during a press conference in which Arunan Arulampalam (right) announced his transition team will comprise Williams, state rep. John Ritter and Andréa Comer, chief of staff for the Office of the State Treasurer.

The Greater Hartford Gives Foundation invests in a wide range of projects from arts to education. And they recently celebrated their 100th year in existence. With that milestone, they decided to make some changes. Their projects include building a new headquarters and increased funding for scholarships. Even the name is new— until recently, the Greater Hartford Gives Foundation was known as the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

Joining us today to talk about both his work with the foundation and his past in politics is Jay Williams, President and CEO of the Greater Hartford Gives Foundation.

GUEST:

  • Jay Williams: President and CEO of the Greater Hartford Gives Foundation. He has also served as Mayor of Youngstown, Ohio and worked in multiple roles in the Obama administration.

Special thanks to our interns divina cordeiro and Megan Rodriguez-Hawkins.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
