CT honors the historic "Six Triple Eight" with state capitol ceremony

A decades-old family mystery turned into a moment of pride Wednesday during a ceremony at the state capitol in Hartford, where Connecticut leaders honored the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

The “Six Triple Eight” was the only all-Black, all-female battalion to serve overseas during World War II.

For Lisa Boone, the ceremony was more than a history lesson, it was confirmation. After years of personal research, Boone recently learned that her relative, Elizabeth McNair, was among the more than 800 women who served in the battalion. Ten of the women were from Connecticut.

“I came across that Elizabeth McNair was part of the Six Triple Eight, but I didn’t know if it was my Elizabeth McNair,” Boone said. “I couldn’t find concrete documentation, and my family didn’t even know she was in the military.”

That changed days before the ceremony, when a fellow researcher contacted Boone through Ancestry.com asking if she was related to McNair and invited her to attend the event.

Boone said she asked for documentation to confirm the connection.

“She sent me everything I needed,” Boone said. “It connects a lot of dots for me and my family. It’s exciting.”

The battalion was deployed to Europe in 1945 to clear a massive backlog of undelivered mail intended for U.S. service members.

Working in cold, dimly lit warehouses, the women processed an estimated 17 million pieces of mail in just three months, boosting morale among troops longing for news from home.

Despite their success, the women returned to a segregated country that largely overlooked their service for decades.

The recognition they received in the ceremony at the state capitol sought to change that.

Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, joined State Reps. Andre Baker, Jaime Foster and Trenee' McGee, to celebrate the battalion’s legacy and highlight the women from Connecticut who served.

Speakers emphasized the importance of recognizing the unit during Women’s History Month and ensuring younger generations learn their story.

Boone said remembrance must go beyond ceremonies.

“Put it in the schools. Teach kids,” Boone said. “That’s how we make sure their history isn’t just remembered, it's taught.”

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public Officials and descendants gather at the capitol in Hartford on March 4, 2026 to celebrate the legacy of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black, all-female unit to serve overseas during World War II.

Advocates have often described the battalion's service as a “Double Victory”, against fascism abroad and racism at home in the U.S.

Dr. Sheila M. Kearney, another descendant of a Six Triple Eight member, said the story also underscores the resilience of Black women more broadly.

“It’s a reminder of the strength and the power that Black women have, even when we are faced with the biggest challenges and roadblocks,” Kearney said. “Acknowledging that, remembering that, and not playing small.”

In April 2025, the battalion was awarded the United States Congressional Gold Medal, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, marking a long-overdue national recognition of its service.

For descendants like Boone and Kearney, state-level acknowledgment carries its own weight.

The discovery of Boone’s family connection has prompted conversations among relatives who were unaware of McNair’s military service. Boone said it has reshaped how her family views its own history.

“It connects a lot of dots,” Boone said, reflecting on how easily the story could have remained hidden.

Historians note that many women who served in the battalion returned home quietly, often not speaking about their wartime experiences. As a result, some families are only now uncovering their relatives’ roles.

Connecticut leaders said the goal is to ensure that silence does not continue.

By elevating the stories of the 10 women from the state and the more than 800 who served nationwide, officials hope to preserve the battalion’s place in both state and national history.

For Boone, the lesson is clear.

“Let young people see what’s possible, " Boone said.

