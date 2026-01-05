Celebrate MLK Day with these events around CT

The nation honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 19. King's legacy has roots in Connecticut, and events around the state will honor the civil rights activist and minister.

King worked in the tobacco fields in Simsbury as a college student in the 1940s. Simsbury recognizes King's summers in town with an exhibit outside Simsbury Free Library, 749 Hopmeadow St.

The series of panels was a project by Simsbury High School students and unveiled in 2021.

While the panels are a lasting tribute, events around Connecticut honor King in January.

Jan. 15, New Haven

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church hosts its 56th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Love March on Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m. It's set to step off from the church at 100 Lawrence St., rain or shine.

Jan. 17, Stamford

The Ferguson Library, 1 Public Library Plaza, Stamford, hosts a screening of he HBO documentary 'King In the Wilderness,' a film that follows King during the last years of his life, as told through personal stories of the people who were around him. Jan. 17 starting at 12:30 p.m. Registration in advance is appreciated.

Jan. 19, Branford

Civil rights attorney Preston Tisdale is scheduled to speak at Branford's MLK Breakfast at Branford High School starting at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 19. Tisdale is expected to encourage participants to step forward and take a stand in King's model. Tickets are $20, $5 for students, including a breakfast prepared by Branford High School students and Branford Rotary Club.

Jan. 19, Hartford

The Wadsworth recently dropped 'atheneum' from its name, but free admission, performances and hands-on art activities on Martin Luther King Jr. Community Day remain a staple. Textile artist Ed Johnetta Miller will lead an activity highlighting prominent civil rights leaders by creating art. Kids can join a music workshop by Shades of Yale.

Dejavé Dance Company will perform and The Wadsworth will host a screening of 'We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest.'

Events run from noon to 4 p.m.

Jan. 19, New Canaan

The Interfaith Council of New Canaan will host its 24th Annual Celebration of the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of New Canaan, 165 South Ave. The service will include music and speakers from the ABC House and keynote speaker the Rev. Richard Williams, executive director of Pivot Ministries.

Jan. 19, New Haven

Yale Peabody Museum, 170 Whitney Ave, New Haven, will feature more than a dozen New Haven community organizations from noon to 7 p.m. New Haven Public School musicians will perform as a social justice and service resource fair, hands-on crafts and zine making are offered through the museum. The day concludes with an open mic and Z Experience Poetry Slam.

Jan. 19, New Britain

The New Britain Museum of American Art in partnership with the CT Center for Nonviolence (CTCN) will offer chances to make art, music and dance and guided gallery conversations focused on the theme "Choose Love" starting at 11 a.m. Events include drop-in art activities, interactive drumming, a poetry workshop and dance. Admission is free that day at the museum, 56 Lexington St., New Britain.

Jan. 19, West Hartford

The town of West Hartford will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at the Town Hall Auditorium, 50 S. Main St., starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19.

Jan. 22, Hartford

Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents The Fierce Urgency of Now: MLK Tribute Concert on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at Asylum Hill Congregational Church, 814 Asylum Ave., Hartford.

Jan. 30, the University of Connecticut

UConn’s Office for Inclusion and Civil Rights hosts its 2026 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Living Legacy Convocation on Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, 2132 Hillside Rd., Storrs. The evening will feature six Connecticut poet laureates, spoken word artists and musical performances. The event is free and open to the public. Reservations opened Jan. 5.

Feb. 3, the University of Hartford

Jay Williams, president and CEO of the Greater Hartford Gives Foundation (previously known as the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving), is the keynote speaker at the University of Hartford's Martin Luther King commemoration on Feb. 3 starting at 12:45 p.m. in the Lincoln Theater. The observance is free and open to the public.