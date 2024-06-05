'Where ART Thou?' Western Connecticut

In our kickoff episode of Season 3, host Ray Hardman meets Lisa Scails, the Executive Director of the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut, at the historic Granite Church in Georgetown. The Granite has been renovated as a new nonprofit community gathering space celebrating the arts.

Matin Malikzada, a seventh-generation master potter from Afghanistan, is our first artist stop. He and his family have resettled in the western part of the state, where Matin continues to craft bowls, plates, vases, and other pieces inspired by the ancient techniques handed down through generations. He has also recreated a turquoise glaze that closely resembles the famed Ishkar glaze known in his homeland.

1 of 6 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Western CT Episode A seventh-generation Afghan master of traditional pottery, Matin Malikzada demonstrates his process on an electric wheel for host Ray Hardman during filming for CT Public’s original series ‘Where ART Thou?'. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 2 of 6 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 Still Frames Matin Malikzada works to create a clay bowl at his studio in New Milford. Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Video Still 3 of 6 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Western CT Episode Matin Malikzada works the clay on his potter's wheel to create a ceramic bowl. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 4 of 6 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Western CT Episode Matin Malikzada is interviewed by host Ray Hardman for ‘Where ART Thou?'. At right is Visuals Journalist Dave Wurtzel. A native of Istalif, Afghanistan, Malikzada is internationally recognized for his technical skill and elegant traditional Afghan pottery designs. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 5 of 6 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Western CT Episode Matin Malikzada demonstrates how he creates an edge design on his bowls at his studio in New Milford during filming for 'Where ART Thou?'. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 6 of 6 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 Still Frames Malikzada etches his signature intricate design into one of his bowls prior to it being fired in a kiln. Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Video Still

Ray then heads over to Still River Editions in Danbury, a fine art and printing business that worked with famed photojournalist Bill Eppridge after he moved to Connecticut with his wife and collaborator Adrienne Aurichio. Since Bill’s passing in 2013, Adrienne has been archiving his body of work. She shares photos and stories with Ray about Bill’s work, including his time with The Beatles, Barbara Streisand and Robert F. Kennedy, including the story behind Bill’s famous photo of Kennedy’s assassination. You can also hear more and read Ray's radio feature from his interview with Adrienne here.

1 of 6 — 1270016.jpg Photojournalist Bill Eppridge (L) runs alongside a campaign vehicle with Robert Kennedy in the back. BURTON BERINSKY / COURTSEY OF BERINSKY FAMILY 2 of 6 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Western CT episode Adrienne Aurichio stands for a portrait during the filming of 'Where ART Thou?' Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Video Still 3 of 6 — 66821_2c1_f24.jpg Barbra Streisand in the dressing room of the Johnny Carson Show (The Tonight Show), January 1963. Photographer Bill Eppridge is standing behind her making a photograph of her reflected in the mirror. Life reporter Chris Welles is seen on the left behind Streisand. Bill Eppridge / ©Estate of Bill Eppridge 4 of 6 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Western CT episode Host Ray Hardman interviews Adrienne Aurichio at Still River Editions in Danbury for 'Where ART Thou?'. Aurichio, who was the wife and publishing collaborator of famed photojournalist Bill Eppridge, shows Ray some of Bill's work. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 5 of 6 — 69907_2c27_11.jpg The Beatles with Ed Sullivan, February 8, 1964 in New York City. Bill Eppridge / ©Estate Of Bill Eppridge 6 of 6 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Western CT episode Pictured is photojournalist Bill Eppridge as a young man. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public

Jim Felice is a musician, sculptor, and curator of the Trailer Box Project. Ray visits Jim’s studio in Bethel to learn how he went from a career in auto body restoration to creating full-scale sculptures and helping to elevate local artists. We also get a peek at Jim’s process for sculpting a tree that will be installed in the children’s room at Ann’s Place, a facility that helps those living with cancer. Jim was recognized with a CT Arts Hero award from the Connecticut Office of the Arts in 2022.

1 of 5 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Western CT episode Sculptor Jim Felice is interviewed by host Ray Hardman at his studio in Bethel, Conn. for “Where ART Thou?” on April 2, 2024. As an auto-body worker, Felice found a bridge to sculpting. Jim is also a “go-to” individual for established artists and amateur, emerging and unknown artists and founded The Trailer Box Project to showcase the work of groundbreaking artists. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 2 of 5 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Western CT episode Host Ray Hardman interviews artist Jim Felice as he works on a tree sculpture in his studio, commissioned by Ann’s Place of Danbury. Far left to right is Ayannah Brown, Glenn Goettler and Dave Wurtzel. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 3 of 5 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Western CT episode Sculptor Jim Felice works on a tree sculpture at his studio in Bethel, Conn. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 4 of 5 — thumbnail_Muddy-River-Blues-32924.33.jpg Jim Felice, a musician and sculptor, performs at Muddy River Blues. Provided / Jim Felice 5 of 5 — tree-finished.jpg Jim Felice's finished tree sculpture in his Bethel studio. Provided / Jim Felice

