'It's hard to think of Bill and not smile': Fairfield First Selectman Bill Gerber dead at 60

Fairfield First Selectman Bill Gerber died Tuesday afternoon at the age of 60 at Yale New Haven Hospital following brain surgery complications.

Gerber had undergone two brain surgeries to remove a tumor. He was hospitalized at Yale New Haven Hospital, weeks after announcing he would temporarily step down from his position after discovering the tumor.

A statement issued by Gerber’s family said he died after his condition deteriorated after being placed in the ICU, facing complications from the operations.

“To say that there is now a gaping hole in our lives is an understatement,” the statement read.

State officials, including Gov. Ned Lamont and members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation, expressed sympathy as word spread in the hours after Gerber’s death.

He became first selectman after defeating then Republican incumbent Brenda Kupchick in 2023. Town officials say Gerber prioritized improving local infrastructure, along with pedestrian, cyclist and driver safety on town roads. He focused on public safety, and enhancing town services for all residents, among others.

His last act, in addition to stepping down, was to name Selectman Christine Vitale, his running mate, as acting first selectman.

Democratic State Reps. Jennifer Leeper, Cristin McCarthy Vahey, and State Sens. Sarah Keitt, a Democrat, and Tony Hwang, a Republican, issued statements expressing their condolences to Gerber’s family.

Leeper said she is still in shock.

“Having just spent time with him, two plus weeks ago, it feels like it can't be real,” Leeper said.

Leeper said she will remember Gerber’s kind spirit and advocacy work. She remembers the last thing he said to her during the town’s fight over the siting of monopoles along the MetroNorth line in Fairfield.

“Jenn Leeper, you rock,” Leeper said.

But she said he was also dedicated to promoting safer streets and other initiatives benefiting the community, always in an upbeat mood.

“It's hard to think of Bill and not smile,” Leeper said.

Leeper, along with officials including Vahey, say they are thinking of Gerber’s family. Vahey said Gerber has two surviving children, after a third, Teddy, died of childhood cancer over a decade ago.

“It feels so unfair and just tragic, and what I want them to know is that the community is here to support them and rally around them as they go through this incredibly difficult and painful time,” Vahey said.

Hwang also expressed his condolences.

“Bill Gerber loved serving the public, and he loved Fairfield,” Hwang said. He dedicated himself to improving the lives of the people he served. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, co-workers and all Fairfield residents during this difficult time.”

Vitale has ordered all flags in town to be flown at half-mast in honor of Gerber, until further notice.

Vahey said she along with her colleagues at the state legislature will make sure she will have the support needed to continue Gerber’s work.

“What will we do,” Vahey said. “We will work together to continue to support that work and to continue to support our community.”

