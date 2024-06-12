'Where ART Thou?' Farmington Valley

On this episode of Where Art Thou? Ray and the crew visit the Farmington Valley. Their first stop is the Farmington Valley Arts Center (FVAC) to meet our guide, Carol Kaplan. Carol is a mixed-media artist and the executive director of FVAC, a thriving artist enclave that once was home to a dynamite and fuse factory.

Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public Episode curator Carol Kaplan, Executive Director of the Farmington Valley Arts Center outside her studio on November 16, 2023.

Carol introduces Ray to FVAC resident studio artists and ceramic teachers Erika Novak and Drew Darley. The couple met in a pottery class at Central Connecticut State University and turned their passion for clay into a full-time business with Round Trip Clayworks. Drew Darley’s work is ethereal, with special attention to dramatic glazes. Erika’s pottery is firmly rooted in the arts and crafts style, with colors and patterns reminiscent of modernist artists like Sol LeWitt.

1 of 7 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Farmington Valley Episode Host Ray Hardman (left) interviews ceramic artists Erika Novak (middle) and Drew Darby (right) for CT Public’s original series ‘Where ART Thou?” Season 3 in their Farmington studio and shop on November 16, 2023. Erika and Drew are life partners and co-owners of Round Trip Clayworks. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 2 of 7 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Farmington Valley Episode Round Trip Clayworks ceramic artist Erika Novak works on a clay jar during filming of 'Where ART Thou?' in her studio at Farmington Valley Arts Center. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 3 of 7 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Farmington Valley Episode Ray Hardman interviews ceramic artist Drew Darby as he demonstrates with his pottery wheel. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 4 of 7 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Farmington Valley Episode Behind the scenes of Connecticut Public's original series 'Where ART Thou?'. Left to right is crew Glenn Goettler, Ayannah Brown, and Dave Wurtzel, host Ray Hardman and ceramic artist Drew Darby as he demonstrates creating a piece on his pottery wheel. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 5 of 7 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Farmington Valley Episode Work of ceramic artists Erika Novak and Drew Darby displayed at their studio and shop Round Trip Clayworks at the Farmington Valley Arts Center. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 6 of 7 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Farmington Valley Episode Ceramic artist Erika Novak works on painting and carving a clay jar. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 7 of 7 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Farmington Valley Episode A detail of a small display wheel inside Round Trip Clayworks. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public

Then it’s off to nearby Collinsville. The tiny hamlet, part of the town of Canton, was home to the largest ax factory in the world, the Collins Company. The company was in business from 1826 until 1966. Ray gives us an exclusive look inside some of the abandoned factory buildings, where vestiges of its proud past can still be seen.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Pastry Chef Kim Hoàng Wood, owner of Simsbury’s le Bánh Patisserie with one of her original cakes.

Our second artist visit helps us think about how food can also be art. Ray meets Pastry Chef Kim Hoàng Wood, owner of Simsbury’s le Bánh Patisserie. Kim has combined her passion for Vietnam, her home country, with her expertise in French pastries to create artful and delicious cakes, cookies, croissants, tarts, and other treats, including Vietnamese coffee. Chef Wood tells Ray about her journey to becoming a pastry chef in the French tradition, and how each treat is a work of art.

