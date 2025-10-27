CT rolls out online training platform for civics education

Figuring out how a bill becomes law, how state and local government functions in Connecticut, or how to run for political office might not be the most exciting task for many.

But according to Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, it doesn’t have to be boring.

“They don't know where or how to get started, and that's why we built the Power of Civics online, a free, interactive, self paced platform that helps people navigate government and civic life in a practical, approachable way,” Thomas said.

The Power of Civics is a series of training modules and quizzes for Connecticut residents who want to brush up on their civics.

The free online platform is now live.Thomas and Lt. Governor Susan Bysciewicz said people will be drawn to the modules.

Bysiewicz, Thomas and former Major League Baseball player Doug Glanville among others, spoke during a platform demonstration Monday at the offices of The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven .Bysiewicz said anyone can stand to learn from the platform.

“This platform is going to be great for everyone, for young people, for older people, and everyone in between, everybody probably needs a refresher, “Bysiewicz said.

Some of the residents who need refreshers live in a city priding itself on its sense of community, according to The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven CEO Karen DuBois-Walton. She said many city residents say they feel they can make a difference. DuBois-Walton cited DataHaven stating more than 80% of New Haven residents trusted their neighbors.

But she said more needed to be done.

“Only half of residents report having recently worked with others to solve a community problem, and we know that the understanding of the basics of civics lagged well behind where we needed to be,” DuBois-Walton said.

The platform has sections on state laws, attending town meetings, writing op-eds to local news outlets and a pledge for participants to refrain from spreading misinformation . The platform can be accessed through the Secretary of the State’s site.

Thomas and Bysiewicz say they’re aware people with busy lives may not be readily inclined to learn about the ins and outs of state or local government.

Thomas said the project started off as a PDF, which was too dry, so the office decided to structure it similarly to an online class, but with video, audio and information relevant to people who might want to get further involved.

“We have very accessible things,” Thomas said. “How do you become a poll worker? If you're interested, how can you invite a legislator to coffee to share your ideas? It really runs the gamut.”

The platform comes as more Americans are not only politically divided, but are increasingly unaware of how government works, according to previous reporting by NPR.

The federal government has taken recent efforts at addressing the problem, including grants for civics education throughout the country. But President Donald Trump has attacked civics education, which he said is too left-leaning and the federal government is working on what it has labeled a civics coalition made up of conservative organizations who have been critical of K-12 public education.

Thomas said Power of Civics is rooted in residents' concerns, no matter their politics.

“Civics is all about how you can play a role in the decisions that affect your life and your community,” Thomas said.