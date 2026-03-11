What Trump votes tell us about the ‘manosphere.”

Election results from 2024 have necessitated deep dives into the manosphere.These podcasts often don’t focus on political horse races – and many of the people on them say they’re not political.

But, according to one data firm , 54% of votes from men aged 18 to 29 were cast for Donald Trump. And his campaign did a lot of outreach to appear on the podcasts, courting an audience demographic that once went the other way .

Today on The Wheelhouse, with the midterms coming up in November we ask: Can MAGA still count on the manosphere?

Guests:



Elena Moore , political reporter, NPR’s Washington Desk

, political reporter, NPR’s Washington Desk Charlie Sabgir , director, Young Men Research Project

, director, Young Men Research Project Theodore R. Johnson , contributing columnist, The Washington Post



The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.