The Wheelhouse

What Trump votes tell us about the ‘manosphere’

By Frankie Graziano,
Talei Ricketson
Published March 11, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
South agency
/
E+ / Getty Images
Election results from 2024 have necessitated deep dives into the manosphere.These podcasts often don’t focus on political horse races – and many of the people on them say they’re not political.

But, according to one data firm, 54% of votes from men aged 18 to 29 were cast for Donald Trump. And his campaign did a lot of outreach to appear on the podcasts, courting an audience demographic that once went the other way.

Today on The Wheelhouse, with the midterms coming up in November we ask: Can MAGA still count on the manosphere?

Guests:

The Wheelhouse
