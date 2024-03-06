Social media influencers and creators on their impact in the food space and their communities
This week on Seasoned, we talk with content creators in the food space. Kat Ashmore is the chef (and "Hungry Lady") behind Kat Can Cook on Instagram and TikTok. We’ll talk with her about her first cookbook, just out! Big Bites: Wholesome, Comforting Recipes That Are Big on Flavor, Nourishment, and Fun.
And if you're a #ctfoodie, you likely follow David Milton's @thedamgram and @thedamtok for new restaurant alerts and to get David's picks for "the best" everything from empanadas to chicken sandwiches to mochi donuts and ice cream. (We appreciate his "3 Meals for under $20 series, too).
David makes videos on-site that make people hungry and he uses his platforms to uplift the people and places making delicious things all over our state. Producer Katrice Claudio talks with David about how and why he shines his light (literally) on the mom-and-pops we love and shares the videos with his thousands of fans and followers.
Plus, producer Tagan Engel visits a brand new coffee shop in New Haven called MOTW Coffee and Pastries. Its larger organization, Muslims of the World, began on Instagram with a mission around illuminating "the lives of Muslim individuals through their own stories. This digital space blossomed into a haven, celebrating resilience, faith, and the shared humanity that binds us all." Tagan speaks with the sibling co-owners about the shop and their specialty: traditional Yemeni chai.
GUESTS:
- Kat Ashmore: author of Big Bites: Wholesome, Comforting Recipes That Are Big on Flavor, Nourishment, and Fun (@katcancook) (Kat on TikTok)
- David Milton: Content creator behind @thedamgram and @thedamtok.
- Usama Aslam, Bilal Aslam and Zainab Aslam: Sibling co-owners of MOTW Coffee and Pastries in New Haven, Conn. (@MOTW.Coffee)
Featured Recipes:
Chimichurri Meatballs
Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Salted Maple Frosting
Mediterranean Chopped Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Dressing
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender and Meg Fitzgerald. Scout Raimondo is our intern. Sabrina Herrera, Francesca Fontanez and Shanice Rhule are our Social team.
