Social media influencers and creators on their impact in the food space and their communities

This week on Seasoned, we talk with content creators in the food space. Kat Ashmore is the chef (and "Hungry Lady") behind Kat Can Cook on Instagram and TikTok. We’ll talk with her about her first cookbook, just out! Big Bites: Wholesome, Comforting Recipes That Are Big on Flavor, Nourishment, and Fun.

And if you're a #ctfoodie, you likely follow David Milton's @thedamgram and @thedamtok for new restaurant alerts and to get David's picks for "the best" everything from empanadas to chicken sandwiches to mochi donuts and ice cream. (We appreciate his "3 Meals for under $20 series, too).

David makes videos on-site that make people hungry and he uses his platforms to uplift the people and places making delicious things all over our state. Producer Katrice Claudio talks with David about how and why he shines his light (literally) on the mom-and-pops we love and shares the videos with his thousands of fans and followers.

Plus, producer Tagan Engel visits a brand new coffee shop in New Haven called MOTW Coffee and Pastries. Its larger organization, Muslims of the World, began on Instagram with a mission around illuminating "the lives of Muslim individuals through their own stories. This digital space blossomed into a haven, celebrating resilience, faith, and the shared humanity that binds us all." Tagan speaks with the sibling co-owners about the shop and their specialty: traditional Yemeni chai.

1 of 8 — February 9, 2024 - MOTW Coffee Usama Aslam talks to customers at MOTW (Muslims of the World) Coffee and Pastries in downtown New Haven. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public) Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public 2 of 8 — February 9, 2024 - MOTW Coffee Zainab Aslam works on a batch of traditional Yemeni chai, one of the most popular drinks at MOTW (Muslims of the World) Coffee and Pastries in New Haven, Conn. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public) Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public 3 of 8 — February 9, 2024 - MOTW Coffee Bilal Aslam is interviewed by Seasoned host Tagan Engel as he prepares a batch of traditional Yemeni chai to serve at MOTW (Muslims of the World) Coffee and Pastries in downtown New Haven. Aslam and his three siblings opened the coffee shop earlier this year as part of a franchise that first started as an Instagram account highlighting the stories of Muslim people. He says that the chai is one of the most popular drinks on the menu and there aren’t any other coffee shops in Connecticut that serve it. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public) Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public 4 of 8 — February 9, 2024 - MOTW Coffee A tray of bird’s nest pastries at MOTW (Muslims of the World) Coffee and Pastries in New Haven, Conn. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public) Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public 5 of 8 — February 9, 2024 - MOTW Coffee Barista Angel Bermudez hands a cup of chai to a customer at MOTW (Muslims of the World) Coffee and Pastries in New Haven, Connecticut.(Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public) Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public 6 of 8 — February 9, 2024 - MOTW Coffee Usama Aslam drizzles honey on the honeycomb pastry — which he described as a Middle-eastern style dough filled with cream cheese. Aslam runs MOTW (Muslims of the World) Coffee and Pastries in downtown New Haven with his three siblings. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public) Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public 7 of 8 — February 9, 2024 - MOTW Coffee Customers at MOTW (Muslims of the World) Coffee and Pastries in New Haven, Conn. Kimberly Marchesi (right), says it was her first time at the cafe. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public) Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public 8 of 8 — February 9, 2024 - MOTW Coffee Siblings Bilal Aslam, Zainab Aslam and Usama Aslam stand for a portrait in MOTW (Muslims of the World) Coffee and Pastries - a coffee shop in New Haven that opened together with their sibling Ijlal Aslam, not pictured. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public) Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public

GUESTS:



Featured Recipes:

Chimichurri Meatballs

Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Salted Maple Frosting

Mediterranean Chopped Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Dressing

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender and Meg Fitzgerald. Scout Raimondo is our intern. Sabrina Herrera, Francesca Fontanez and Shanice Rhule are our Social team.

