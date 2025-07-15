© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT organizations receive federal funding to protect Long Island Sound

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published July 15, 2025 at 5:33 PM EDT
FILE: Workers haul in oysters dredged off the bottom of Long Island Sound near the Norwalk Islands.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Workers haul in oysters dredged off the bottom of Long Island Sound near the Norwalk Islands.

Long Island Sound, one of the most densely populated estuaries in the United States, is getting a boost from the federal government. The Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $1.5 million in grants to more than a dozen projects in Connecticut and New York focused on protecting Long Island Sound.

Daniel Hayden, president and CEO of Restore America’s Estuaries, said it's important to continue investing in coastal communities.

“If they're not actually healthy, they cannot deliver the economic benefits that we've come to assume that they'll deliver. And so it's really important that we continue to invest in them,” Hayden said.

Six of the projects are based in Connecticut. Representatives from the organizations gathered Tuesday at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex to celebrate the grants.

Representatives of environmental organizations, awarded grants from the Environmental Protection Agency, gathered at the Connecticut River Museum on Tuesday.
Áine Pennello
/
Connecticut Public
Representatives of environmental organizations, awarded grants from the Environmental Protection Agency, gathered at the Connecticut River Museum on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Kaeser is the executive director of the Connecticut River Museum, which received almost $100,000. The grant will help fund their winter wildlife cruises, which look for nesting eagles.

“Imagine being on a boat in February, when the river is filled with ice. This is when you can see eagles in droves,” Kaeser said. “They come from further north as the river freezes and they come here where the water is less icy so they can feed and also so they can nest and raise baby eagles.”

Another project, headed by the Collective Oyster Recycling & Restoration Foundation, seeks to recycle 350,000 pounds of oyster shells a year from restaurants and other seafood businesses. Those shells will then be returned to the water to grow more oysters.

A full list of the grantees and their projects can be found here.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member who writes about the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public.
Tags
News Latest News
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.