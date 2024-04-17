© 2024 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Seasoned celebrates Earth Day with a farmer, cook and beekeeper

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Meg DaltonTagan EngelStephanie StenderKatrice Claudio
Published April 17, 2024 at 8:29 PM EDT
Renée Giroux harvests borage, an herb that will be used as a garnish at Swyft Restaurant in Kent, Conn. Giroux co-owns Earth’s Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut, a small organic farm that supplies food for restaurants around the region, as well as the Northwest Connecticut Regional Food Hub, an organization Giroux runs that serves food security programs around the state. She started building the farm about six years ago and says sustainable farming is important because it respects the land and the soil. “It’s one of those things, when you get that wake up call — it’s what you want to do with your life,” she said. “You learn so many beautiful things about yourself. Resiliency, adapting, problem solving,” she said.
Renée Giroux harvests borage, an herb that will be used as a garnish at Swyft Restaurant in Kent, Conn. Giroux co-owns Earth's Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut, a small organic farm that supplies food for restaurants around the region, as well as the Northwest Connecticut Regional Food Hub, an organization Giroux runs that serves food security programs around the state. She started building the farm about six years ago and says sustainable farming is important because it respects the land and the soil. "It's one of those things, when you get that wake up call — it's what you want to do with your life," she said. "You learn so many beautiful things about yourself. Resiliency, adapting, problem solving," she said.
Renée Giroux harvests borage at Earth's Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut, a small organic farm she co-owns with her husband, Kevin MacPherson.
Renée Giroux harvests borage at Earth’s Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut, a small organic farm she co-owns with her husband, Kevin MacPherson.
Renée Giroux hands a bag of borage to Ryan Connelly, chef at Ore Hill and Swyft in Kent, Connecticut during his weekly pickup of produce at Earth's Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024. Connelly said it's important to work with local farms because it creates a small economy. "Being able to supply this kind of stuff — this is all for the locals," he said.
Renée Giroux hands a bag of borage to Ryan Connelly, chef at Ore Hill and Swyft in Kent, Connecticut during his weekly pickup of produce at Earth’s Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024. Connelly said it’s important to work with local farms because it creates a small economy. “Being able to supply this kind of stuff — this is all for the locals,” he said.
Farmer Renée Giroux picks winter greens in one of her greenhouses at Earth's Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024. The food she grows at the farm goes to restaurants, farm-to-school programs and food pantries around the state. She also runs the Northwest CT Food Hub, which works with 35 farmers to supply food security programs.
Farmer Renée Giroux picks winter greens in one of her greenhouses at Earth’s Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024. The food she grows at the farm goes to restaurants, farm-to-school programs and food pantries around the state. She also runs the Northwest CT Food Hub, which works with 35 farmers to supply food security programs.
Renée Giroux weeds rows of winter greens and herbs in one of her greenhouses at Earth’s Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024. The food she grows at the farm goes to restaurants, school systems, and food pantries around the state. She also runs the Northwest Food Hub, which works with 35 farmers in Connecticut to supply food security programs. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Renée Giroux weeds rows of winter greens and herbs in one of her greenhouses at Earth's Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024. Aside from getting her hands in the dirt, Renée practices forest bathing as a way to connect with the Earth and appreciate nature.
Rows of greens grow in a hydroponic greenhouse on Earth's Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024.
Rows of greens grow in a hydroponic greenhouse on Earth’s Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024.
Rows of lettuce grow in a hydroponic greenhouse on Earth's Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024.
Rows of lettuce grow in a hydroponic greenhouse on Earth’s Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024.
Renée Giroux harvests lettuce in a hydroponic greenhouse on Earth’s Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024. She said she prefers dirt growing over hydroponics because it’s more forgiving. “We do 600 heads a week out of here,” she said. “If this whole crop goes down, that’s 3 months worth of sales down the tubes. So you constantly have to be on top of it.” (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Renée Giroux harvests lettuce in a hydroponic greenhouse on Earth's Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024. She said she prefers dirt growing over hydroponics because it's more forgiving. "We do 600 heads a week out of here," she said. "If this whole crop goes down, that's 3 months worth of sales down the tubes. So you constantly have to be on top of it."
A crop of claytonia, also called miner's lettuce, grows in one of the greenhouses at Earth's Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut. It's a tender green, and rich in vitamins.
A crop of claytonia, also called miner's lettuce, grows in one of the greenhouses at Earth’s Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut. It's a tender green, and rich in vitamins.
Renée Giroux feeds her chickens freshly pulled weeds at Earth's Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024.
Renée Giroux feeds her chickens freshly pulled weeds at Earth’s Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024.
Renée Giroux stands in a greenhouse row as she weeds in one of her greenhouses at Earth’s Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024. "I've killed a million plants," she told Seasoned producer, Tagan Engel, as encouragement for people who are interested in growing their own food. As a horticulturist just out of school, Renée worked with local farmer Sal Gilbertie before becoming chef David Bouley's farmer in 2013.
Renée Giroux stands in a greenhouse row as she weeds in one of her greenhouses at Earth's Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024. "I've killed a million plants," she told Seasoned producer, Tagan Engel, as encouragement for people who are interested in growing their own food. As a horticulturist just out of school, Renée worked with local farmer Sal Gilbertie before becoming chef David Bouley's farmer in 2013.
Renée Giroux stands for a portrait at Earth's Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024. She's been building the farm for over six years, located on 40 acres of land in rural Northwestern, Connecticut. "When you find what really drives you, your passion in life, you can't step away from it, even when you try," she said.
Renée Giroux stands for a portrait at Earth’s Palate Farm in Warren, Connecticut on April 11, 2024. She’s been building the farm for over six years, located on 40 acres of land in rural Northwestern, Connecticut. “When you find what really drives you, your passion in life, you can’t step away from it, even when you try,” she said.
Organic horticulturist and farmer, Renée Giroux, of Earth’s Palate Farm in Warren talks about her approach to organic farming, Korean natural farming and Shumei farming, and shares her experiences as a young farmer working with Sal Gilberte of Gilbertie's Organics and the late chef, David Bouley in New York. Renée also explains the role small family farms play in offsetting climate change, and she talks about the ways the NW CT Food Hub connects farmers with customers like schools, chefs and food pantries.

And, cook and recipe developer Susan Spungen (above) will get you excited about spring cooking. Fun fact: Susan was the culinary consultant on the films Julie & Julia, It's Complicated and Eat, Pray, Love. She’s the author of the cookbook, Veg Forward.

Plus, Karyn Bigelow (below), the founder of Beekeeping While Black, a virtual platform for building a community for Black Beekeepers in the U.S., talks about her beekeeping experience and what motivated her to start the platform. Karyn also describes the mental health benefits of engaging with nature and beekeeping.

GUESTS:

FEATURED RECIPES:
Bucatini with Pea Pesto, Ricotta and Shaved Asparagus
Sugar Snap, Cabbage, and Radish Slaw with Buttermilk Dressing
Strawberry Tartlets with Goat Cheese Filling

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, and Meg Fitzgerald. Sabrina Herrera, Francesca Fontanez, Martha Castillo, Katherine Jimenez and Janae Spinato are our Social team.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the host and senior producer of Seasoned.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public where she provides editorial support for the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
