Seasoned celebrates Earth Day with a farmer, cook and beekeeper

Organic horticulturist and farmer, Renée Giroux, of Earth’s Palate Farm in Warren talks about her approach to organic farming, Korean natural farming and Shumei farming, and shares her experiences as a young farmer working with Sal Gilberte of Gilbertie's Organics and the late chef, David Bouley in New York. Renée also explains the role small family farms play in offsetting climate change, and she talks about the ways the NW CT Food Hub connects farmers with customers like schools, chefs and food pantries.

And, cook and recipe developer Susan Spungen (above) will get you excited about spring cooking. Fun fact: Susan was the culinary consultant on the films Julie & Julia, It's Complicated and Eat, Pray, Love. She’s the author of the cookbook, Veg Forward.

Plus, Karyn Bigelow (below), the founder of Beekeeping While Black, a virtual platform for building a community for Black Beekeepers in the U.S., talks about her beekeeping experience and what motivated her to start the platform. Karyn also describes the mental health benefits of engaging with nature and beekeeping.

GUESTS:



FEATURED RECIPES:

Bucatini with Pea Pesto, Ricotta and Shaved Asparagus

Sugar Snap, Cabbage, and Radish Slaw with Buttermilk Dressing

Strawberry Tartlets with Goat Cheese Filling

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, and Meg Fitzgerald. Sabrina Herrera, Francesca Fontanez, Martha Castillo, Katherine Jimenez and Janae Spinato are our Social team.

