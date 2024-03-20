Seasoned heads to the forest for local maple syrup

It’s maple syrup season! We visit The Independent Day School in Middlefield where students learn the art and science of maple syrup-making starting in kindergarten. Science teacher Xander Lowry is our guide as we tap trees, gather sap, split wood and make syrup with local students. Students in third, fifth and eighth grades describe what they love about the process and the ways making maple syrup brings the community together.

And, when Seasoned spoke to James Beard Award-winning chef Sherry Pocknett this past summer, she told us that the maple syrup coming out of the Mashantucket Sugar Shack was “the best in all the land.” Of course, that made us want to see, smell and taste for ourselves. Producer Tagan Engel takes a walk in the forest to visit the maple sugar operation guided by Jeremy Whipple, a member of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and executive director of the Tribal Department of Agriculture.

1 of 13 — SUGAR SHACK Farm manager Jeremy Whipple feeding the fire box adding more wood every 15 minutes. It’s a hot job keeping the temperature around 1400 degrees to keep the sap boiling in the evaporator at the Sugar Shack where they make Pequot Maple Syrup in Mashantucket, Connecticut February 08, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 2 of 13 — SUGAR SHACK Sap dropping into a feeding tray for the main evaporation after being warmed in the first stage of the boiling process at the Sugar Shack where they make Pequot Maple Syrup in Mashantucket, Connecticut February 08, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 3 of 13 — SUGAR SHACK Farm manager Jeremy Whipple turns on the vacuum to bring in more sap from the main holding tank at the Super Shack to feed the different stages of the evaporator in Mashantucket, Connecticut February 08, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 4 of 13 — SUGAR SHACK Sap is pulled from the tap lines in the sugar bush by vacuum to 1200 gallon holding tanks on the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Reservation to make Pequot Maple Syrup in Mashantucket, Connecticut February 02, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 5 of 13 — SUGAR SHACK Drop lines run from taps through acres of maple trees called the sugar bush delivering gallons of sap to holding tanks on the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Reservation where they make Pequot Maple Syrup in Mashantucket, Connecticut February 02, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 6 of 13 — SUGAR SHACK Supervisor Mike Martins with the Department of Agriculture stops the hose from pulling away from the tank that transports the sap from the 1200 gallon holding tanks in the sugar bush to the Sugar Shack where they make Pequot Maple Syrup in Mashantucket, Connecticut February 02, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 7 of 13 — SUGAR SHACK Supervisor Mike Martins getting another load of wood for the fire box that has to be fed every 15 minutes to keep the temperature around 1400 degrees to keep the sap boiling in the evaporator at the Sugar Shack. He will make many trips during boiling days in Mashantucket, Connecticut February 08, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 8 of 13 — SUGAR SHACK Farm manager Jeremy Whipple keeps a constant eye on the temperature of the boiling sap that will be ready to drop at 219.8 degrees in the Sugar Shack where they make Pequot Maple Syrup in Mashantucket, Connecticut February 08, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 9 of 13 — SUGAR SHACK Pequot Maple Syrup during it’s final stage boiling in the evaporator in Mashantucket, Connecticut February 08, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 10 of 13 — SUGAR SHACK Supervisor Mike Martins checking the sugar content of the sap that’s just where it should be at 2% for making syrup in Mashantucket, Connecticut February 08, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 11 of 13 — SUGAR SHACK Farm manager Jeremy Whipple with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation department of Agriculture tasting the syrup at the Sugar Shack where they make Pequot Maple Syrup in Mashantucket, Connecticut February 02, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 12 of 13 — SUGAR SHACK Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation language translated signs hang on the wall at the Sugar Shack where they make Pequot Maple Syrup in Mashantucket, Connecticut February 08, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public 13 of 13 — SUGAR SHACK Pequot Maple Syrup in Mashantucket, Connecticut February 08, 2024. Joe Amon / Connecticut Public

Jeremy is also the project manager of the Mashantucket Sugar Shack. Jeremy explains maple syrup’s significance to members of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and how he and his team make the Pequot Maple Syrup–using modern technology while drawing on hundreds of years of ancestral tradition at the Mashantucket Sugar Shack.

Plus, Tagan shares her method for making for Maple Rosemary Glazed Pecans.

Xander Lowry: Science teacher at The Independent Day School in Middlefield, Conn. (@theindependentdayschool) (with special thanks to Jim Rumberger, Director of Facilities at The Independent Day School)



from The Independent Day School Jeremy Whipple: Executive director of the Tribal Department of Agriculture and the project manager of the Mashantucket Sugar Shack. Learn more about how the Pequot Maple Syrup is made.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, and Meg Fitzgerald. Sabrina Herrera, Francesca Fontanez, Martha Castillo and Janae Spinato are our Social team. Our interns are Scout Raimondo and Shanice Rhule.

