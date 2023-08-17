© 2023 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Chefs Sherry Pocknett and 'Diasporican' author Illyanna Maisonet make James Beard Award history

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Catie TalarskiMeg DaltonTagan EngelKatrice ClaudioStephanie Stender
Published August 17, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
James Beard Award-winner, Chef Sherry Pocknett in the traditional dress of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation. Sherry is the Chef/Owner of Sly Fox Den Too in Charlestown, RI.
1 of 3  — Chef Sherry Pocknett.jpg
James Beard Award-winner, Chef Sherry Pocknett in the traditional dress of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation. Sherry is the Chef/Owner of Sly Fox Den Too in Charlestown, RI.
Eliesa Johnson / The Restaurant Project
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 5: Sherry Pocknett, of Sly Fox Den Too (Charleston, RI), wins Best Chef: Northeast at the 2023 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards at Lyric Opera Of Chicago on June 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
2 of 3  — 2023 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards
Sherry Pocknett, of Sly Fox Den Too (Charleston, RI), wins Best Chef: Northeast at the 2023 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards at Lyric Opera Of Chicago on June 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Jeff Schear / Getty Images for The James Beard Foundation
Illyanna Maisonet is the author of 'Diasporican.' She's the first Puerto Rican to win a James Beard Award.
3 of 3  — Illyanna Maisonet_credit Gabriela Hasbun.jpg
Illyanna Maisonet is the author of 'Diasporican.' She's the first Puerto Rican to win a James Beard Award.
Provided / Gabriela Hasbun

This June, two women made James Beard Award history. Chef Sherry Pocknett is the first Indigenous woman to earn a James Beard Award (Best Chef, Northeast). And chef, food writer, and author Illyanna Maisonet is the first Puerto Rican to earn a James Beard Award. Illyanna won in the “Emerging Voice” category for her book, Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook.

This hour, Rachel Sayet, an Indigenous educator and member of the Mohegan Tribe, talks with Sherry, who is a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, about her restaurants Sly Fox Den Too, which is in Charlestown, RI., as well as the restaurant she hopes to launch in Connecticut. Sherry also describes what it felt like to win the James Beard Award.

And, producer Katrice Claudio talks with Illyanna, who received her medallion during the James Beard Media Awards ceremony on June 3. Illyanna talks about culinary school, the cultural influences that make up Puerto Rican cuisine, and her approach to cooking Puerto Rican food—her way.

GUESTS:

  • Sherry Pocknett: James Beard Award-winning chef/owner of Sly Fox DenToo. She is the first Indigenous woman to win a James Beard Award.
  • Illyanna Maisonet: James Beard Award-winning food writer. She is the first Puerto Rican woman to win a James Beard Award and the first Puerto Rican food columnist for a major newspaper in the United States, the San Francisco Chronicle. Her newsletter is on Substack and her first book is Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook.

FEATURED RECIPES:
Pernil
Tostones
Arroz Chino Boricua

LEARN MORE:
In her segment, Sherry mentioned farmer Jeremy Whipple. He’s the director of Mashantucket Pequot’s Meechooôk Farm, where they make what Sherry calls “the best maple syrup in all the land.” CT Public's Patrick Skahill featured the farm in a series about BIPOC farmers.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald, and Sabrina Herrera. Our interns are Stacey Addo and Carol Chen.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Seasoned
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the host and senior producer of <i>Seasoned</i>.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
