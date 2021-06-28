Smart Speakers
Listen to Connecticut Public on your favorite smart speaker!
Our radio live stream, news segments, and podcasts can be accessed on all existing smart speaker devices such as Apple HomePod, Amazon Echo, and Google Home using simple voice commands.
To get started listening, simply select your smart speaker below and follow the instructions.
Voice Commands
Amazon Alexa
|Live Stream: Radio
|"Alexa, play 90.5"
|"Alexa, play Connecticut Public Radio"
|"Alexa, play WNPR"
Google Home
|Live Stream: Radio
|"Hey Google, play Connecticut Public Radio"
|"Hey Google, play WNPR"
|"Hey Google, play 90.5"
|Podcast: Where We Live
|"Hey Google, play Where We Live podcast by WNPR"
|"Hey Google, play Where We Live podcast by Connecticut Public Radio"
Apple HomePod
|Live Stream: Radio
|"Hey Siri, play Connecticut Public Radio"
|Podcast: Where We Live
|"Hey Siri, play Where We Live"
|Podcast: The Colin McEnroe Show
|"Hey Siri, play The Colin McEnroe Show"
|Podcast: Faith Middleton Food Schmooze
|"Hey Siri, play Food Schmooze"
|"Hey Siri, play Faith Middleton Food Schmooze"
|Podcast: NEXT New England
|"Hey Siri, play NEXT New England"