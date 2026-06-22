Connecticut Public Names Lauren Komrosky as President and Chief Executive Officer

HARTFORD, Conn. [June 23, 2026] —Connecticut Public's Board of Trustees has appointed Lauren Komrosky as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June29, 2026.

Komrosky, currently Chief Digital Officer, brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning media, audience development, digital innovation, and fundraising, including 11 years at Connecticut Public. She succeeds Mark G. Contreras, who has served as President and CEO since 2019.

Since joining Connecticut Public in 2015, Komrosky has held a series of increasingly senior leadership roles and has been instrumental in shaping the organization's growth, relevance, and long-term sustainability. This breadth of experience has given her a comprehensive understanding of Connecticut Public's operations, audiences, revenue model, and mission.

As Chief Digital Officer, Komrosky oversees Digital, Membership, and Marketing, leading efforts that have expanded Connecticut Public's reach across more than 66 platforms, driven significant audience and revenue growth, and modernized the organization's digital infrastructure. Much of that growth has been fueled by the exceptional work of Connecticut Public's journalists, storytellers, and producers, whose trusted reporting, investigative journalism, compelling storytelling, and educational programming continue to inform, inspire, and connect communities across the state.

"Lauren brings a unique combination of deep institutional knowledge, proven leadership, and forward-looking vision," said Catalina Samper-Horak, incoming Chair of Connecticut Public's Board of Trustees. "Following a rigorous national search, the Board is confident she will build on our strong foundation and lead Connecticut Public into its next chapter."

"I am honored to serve as Connecticut Public's next President and CEO," said Komrosky. "For more than a decade, I have had the privilege of working alongside an extraordinary team whose journalism, storytelling, and commitment to public service inspire me every day. At a time when trusted journalism and community connection matter more than ever, I look forward to building on our momentum and expanding our impact across the state."

"Lauren has been an invaluable member of Connecticut Public's leadership team and a driving force behind many of our most significant accomplishments," said Mark G. Contreras, outgoing President and CEO. "She is a trusted leader, an innovative thinker, and a passionate champion for public media. I have every confidence that Connecticut Public will continue to thrive under her leadership."

Komrosky succeeds Contreras, who announced in January that he would retire after seven successful years as President and CEO. During his tenure, Connecticut Public expanded its local newsroom, launched Somos Connecticut and Black Voices to better serve diverse communities, broadened its engagement across the state, including a significant focus on Fairfield County, and strengthened its role as a trusted source of news, information, and community connection. Contreras will continue to support Connecticut Public and its leadership transition in an advisory role through November 2026.

Komrosky holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Villanova University and has served in leadership and advisory roles across the public media system, including the PBS Executive Leadership Program, the PBS Digital Media Advisory Council, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Digital Infrastructure Advisory Group.

A Connecticut native, she lives in West Hartford with her husband, Mike, their daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, and their golden retriever, Georgia.

For Media Inquires

For media inquiries, please contact Brendan Foley at bfoley@ctpublic.org.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than 1.2 million people each week through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT with studios at Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT as well as Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Connecticut Public is also sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.