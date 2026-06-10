Love and Dating is HARD featuring Alexa Curtis

On this episode of Young People Hate the Radio, we navigate love and dating in modern times!

The team calls on Alexa Curtis, Founder of The Love List and Chief Swag Officer, for advice, guidance, and tea. Alexa Curtis not only navigates the Connecticut dating scene, but she also brings a unique perspective to being a young person in today's climate!

Is everyone BROKE?! featuring Bradley on a Budget

On this episode of Young People Hate the Radio, we’re talking personal finance: budgeting, investing, and age-old questions like: What’s a need vs. a want? Should you be investing? Are you already? And what the HECK is going on with the stock market right now and should I care?!

The social team sits down with Bradley on a Budget to get some guidance as they navigate these questions (and many more).

This is NOT legal or financial advice—just a group of friends trying to make sense of money. Please do not sue us hehe.

Micro trends, Fast Fashion — how to find your style with Justin Haynes

In this episode of Young People Hate The Radio, hosts Ayannah, Francesca, and Janae unpack the awkward evolution of personal style, self-confidence, and comfort in adulthood. Joined by international fashion mogul and master tailor Justin Haynes, they dig into how to dress with intention, feel comfortable in your body, and stop crashing out every time you have to choose your outfit for a fun night out.