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How a CT conservator brushes up against an artwork's past to preserve its future

Connecticut Public Radio | By Mark Mirko,
Ryan Caron King
Published July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT

In a large workspace filled with natural northern light, Allen Kosanovich is peering into a microscope and guiding a cotton swab over cracks in a painting more than 1,000 years old.

The minute scale of his work, sometimes performed on paintings taller than Kosanovich himself, combined with the precision it requires, is guided by a principle he says is influenced by a healthcare principle.

Do no harm.

"It may be a little dramatic to think of the things we work on as living objects," he said, "but I think every conservator kind of does."

As the head conservator at The Wadsworth in Hartford, Kosanovich's work preserves and restores the integrity of historical art.

"Some of it could be considered detective work," he said.

Paintings are Kosanovich's specialty. While he's a painter who came to conservation through a curiosity about the techniques of old masters, he says discipline and restraint are required "to not put any of your own artistic interpretations" into the work.

Two hundred years ago, he says, paintings that needed to be repaired or cleaned were usually taken to another artist.

"They would not be so concerned with being true to the artist's original intent, but they would be concerned more with presenting a beautiful object, which is a very different idea than what we're having today," he said.

"It's kind of a
cliché at this point," Kosanovich said. "But if a conservator does their job well, it's something that you never would know."

Learn more about Kosanovich and his work at the Wadsworth to conserve art in Connecticut Public's latest Mini-Doc.
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Mark Mirko
Mark Mirko is Deputy Director of Visuals at Connecticut Public and his photography has been a fixture of Connecticut’s photojournalism landscape for the past two decades. Mark led the photography department at Prognosis, an English language newspaper in Prague, Czech Republic, and was a staff-photographer at two internationally-awarded newspaper photography departments, The Palm Beach Post and The Hartford Courant. Mark holds a Masters degree in Visual Communication from Ohio University, where he served as a Knight Fellow, and he has taught at Trinity College and Southern Connecticut State University. A California native, Mark now lives in Connecticut’s quiet-corner with his family, three dogs and a not-so-quiet flock of chickens.
See stories by Mark Mirko
Ryan Caron King
Ryan Caron King joined Connecticut Public in 2015 as a reporter and video journalist. He was also one of eight reporters on the New England News Collaborative’s launch team, covering regional issues such as immigration, the environment, transportation, and the opioid epidemic.
See stories by Ryan Caron King

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.