Hartford authorities announce rewards in 10 cold case murders

Hartford authorities on Wednesday announced new $25,000 rewards for information leading to convictions in 10 cold case murders.

“No cold case is ever closed,” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department at a press conference at department headquarters. “Many of these cases are a single witness or piece of information away from being solved.”

The unsolved killings date back to 2010. Boisvert said they were chosen because investigators believe there are eyewitnesses to each who have yet to come forward.

Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese Walcott said it’s about more than the money.

“These cases represent individuals whose lives were taken too soon – sons, daughters, loved ones – and whose families continue to endure the pain of not knowing what happened or who’s responsible,” Walcott said.

“Today’s announcement is not simply about the reward, it’s about an opportunity: the opportunity for someone to come forward and help change the course of an investigation that has gone cold,” she said.

Boisvert said the funding was approved via the Witness Reward Program in the office of Gov. Ned Lamont.

“The purpose of this initiative is to encourage witnesses and members of the public who may have information, regardless of how significant or insignificant they believe it to be, to come forward and assist investigators,” Boisvert said. “In many cold case investigations, even a single piece of information can provide critical leads, corroborate existing evidence, or help identify those responsible.”

“Circumstances change over time,” he said. “Individuals who may have been reluctant or unwilling to speak with law enforcement in the past may now be in a position to provide valuable information.”

Those with information are encouraged to call either the Hartford Police tipline at (860) 722-8477 or the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Cold Case Unit at (866) 623-8058.

Learn more

Further information about the victims in the 10 cold cases listed below is available at the Hartford Police Department’s Facebook page .

Jassmin Lewis was found shot around 2 o’clock in the morning on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Buggy Bath Car Wash on Homestead Avenue.

Marion Edwards was found shot on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 after 8 p.m. near Barbour street.

Alex Colon was found shot on Thursday, December 12, 2024 after 9 p.m. near 782 New Britain Avenue.

Jeremy Williams was found shot dead in his burned car on February 17, 2010 near 117-119 Pembroke Street.

Anthony Swaby was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 after 6:30 p.m. near Blue Hills Avenue and Holcomb Street.

Devon Mitchell was dropped off at Saint Francis Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after reports of gunfire near 671 Blue Hills Avenue on Saturday, August 1, 2015 around 8:30 p.m. in the evening.

Elvin Rivera was found stabbed on Elliott Street around 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2023 and surveillance video shows he had been in an altercation with three or four men before the stabbing.

Jordan Luna was found shot near 17 Nelton Way on Monday, October 9, 2023 around 1:30 p.m. A white Nissan rogue was captured on surveillance video leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Joshua Steele and Kevin Campbell were found with gunshot wounds on Sunday, September 2, 2018 around 1:30 in the morning, after shotspotters detected gunfire near 273 Hillside Avenue and 118 Sherbrooke Avenue.

Terrance Brown was found shot behind a property near Albany Avenue and Burton Street on Saturday, August 3, 2024 just before midnight.