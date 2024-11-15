Holiday help extended to military families in Groton

Groton military advocates and Operation Homefront, a non-profit, gave 175 military families holiday meal kits and gifts as part of their holiday gift drive on Thursday.

Joe O’Hara, the regional development director for Operation Homefront, which helps military families with financial assistance, said the event is meant to ease the stress of the upcoming holiday season.

“It's a chance for us to give back to this very deserving population, and we know that sometimes they have to struggle and Christmas should be a time of spending time together and creating great memories,” O’Hara said.

The event, also sponsored by Dime Bank, gave out bags of food to a line of cars snaking around a parking lot at Beacon Point Homes, a housing development for active duty U.S. Navy personnel stationed at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, as well as their families.

Advocates say the annual event is needed, as many service members struggle with the high cost of living expenses. Carolyn Bannon, a volunteer whose husband is an active duty service member, said the military’s benefits only go so far, so that’s where Operation Homefront steps in.

“Cost of living goes up,” Bannon said. “You're constantly moving. Sometimes you don't have access to your household goods.”

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Volunteer Susan Bellemore, passes bags filled with holiday canned and dry goods to a military family through their car window. Each bag is filled with the same canned and dry goods for veterans, and military families along with a $45 gift card to purchase a main course on their own. Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit organization that provides relief and support porgrams to military families, hosted its annual Holiday Meals for Local Military Families event in Groton, Connecticut on Nov. 14th, 2024.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense’s benefits page, active duty service members receive partial reimbursement for moving expenses. Costs of living also differ by state.

Connecticut has a high cost of living although seaman recruits start off making a little over $70,000 in total, including benefits, allowances and pay. According to a Blue Star Families report from 2023, while benefits have increased, rising living costs, especially for housing continue to be a burden for military families.

Bannon said one of those struggles is putting food on the table.

“The surprising need I really think a lot of people don't know, is food insecurity,” she said. “As much as it is in the civilian community, it’s in the military community as well.”

Bannon said this year they are giving out $45 gift cards.

Nicholas Caplanson, the CEO of Dime Bank, was also at the gift and toy drive, watching a professional Santa Claus actor charm children while handing out gifts to drivers, drive thru-style.

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but Santa was there handing out gifts, while Caplanson and other volunteers gave the families bags filled with food.

There’s another goodie in store for them.

“We also are giving out gift certificates for turkeys, so people can go to the grocery store, pick out a turkey, and then all the fixings and everything else for a holiday meal is in the grocery bag,” Caplanson said.