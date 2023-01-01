© 2023 Connecticut Public

Over-the-Top (OTT)

PBS

PBS Video features thousands of full-length episodes, the latest news, live TV from your local PBS station, award-winning documentaries, and iconic series from PBS and member stations. Watch TV and stream your favorite PBS shows anytime, anywhere!

The PBS app is available on:

PBS Kids

Watch all your child’s favorite PBS KIDS shows anytime, anywhere (in the USA) with the PBS KIDS Video channel!

With the PBS KIDS Video, your child can explore new worlds with the shows and characters they love. Take a trip to Sesame Street, visit Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, or go on a creature adventure with the Wild Kratts!

With new episodes added weekly, you’ll always have access to fun and educational videos.

Stream the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel on the app for free (no cable login required). Select the “LIVE TV” button to watch what’s airing on your local PBS station right now.

The PBS app is available on:

Passport FAQ's

Who can get CPTV Passport?
CPTV Passport is a benefit available to sustaining members who donate at least $5 per month, or members who donate $60 or more. If you have questions as to your donation or eligibility for this benefit, email Audience Care or call (860) 275-7550. You can also visit pbs.org/passport/lookup and see if you already have access.
How can I get Passport?
If you’re already a CPTV member, click here to look up and access your CPTV Passport information. If you have questions, contact Audience Care at audiencecare@ctpublic.org or (860) 275-7550.
How can I watch it? Do I need special equipment?
Passport content can be streamed on smartphones, tablets, computers, or TVs through the PBS Video App and the Connecticut Public Mobile App, as well as on PBS.org and CPTV.org.

You may need special equipment, such as a Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, or Fire TV in order to use Passport on your television.
Programming on Passport
The CPTV Passport library currently offers members more than 1,000 episodes to watch, with new PBS programs being added weekly. Click here to view this week's new additions.

The library features episodes from popular programs like American Experience, American Masters, Antiques Roadshow, Nature, NOVA, and Masterpiece, including past seasons and advance access to current seasons of such Masterpiece series as Grantchester.

In addition to these signature series, the library is full of public television’s acclaimed arts and performance, science, history, documentary, and lifestyle programs, including Great Performances, POV, and Austin City Limits, as well as a rotating selection of films from Ken Burns. Episodes of popular dramas like Last Tango in Halifax and Frankie Drake Mysteries are also available.
What do I do if my Passport says it's expired?
Please reach out to us via email here in Membership at audiencecare@ctpublic.org. Let us know the name and mailing address of the membership and the last time you donated. We will take a deeper dive and circle back with you.
Need more help?
For all technical issues, as well as answers to commonly asked questions, visit PBS Help or call PBS Support at (844)263-9334. Connecticut Public’s office hours are Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.