Over-the-Top (OTT)

Who can get CPTV Passport?

CPTV Passport is a benefit available to sustaining members who donate at least $5 per month, or members who donate $60 or more. If you have questions as to your donation or eligibility for this benefit, email Audience Care or call (860) 275-7550 . You can also visit pbs.org/passport/lookup and see if you already have access.

How can I get Passport?

How can I watch it? Do I need special equipment?

The library features episodes from popular programs like American Experience, American Masters, Antiques Roadshow, Nature, NOVA, and Masterpiece, including past seasons and advance access to current seasons of such Masterpiece series as Grantchester.



In addition to these signature series, the library is full of public television's acclaimed arts and performance, science, history, documentary, and lifestyle programs, including Great Performances, POV, and Austin City Limits, as well as a rotating selection of films from Ken Burns. Episodes of popular dramas like Last Tango in Halifax and Frankie Drake Mysteries are also available. The CPTV Passport library currently offers members more than 1,000 episodes to watch, with new PBS programs being added weekly. Click here to view this week's new additions.

What do I do if my Passport says it's expired?

Please reach out to us via email here in Membership at audiencecare@ctpublic.org . Let us know the name and mailing address of the membership and the last time you donated. We will take a deeper dive and circle back with you.

Need more help?