© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Analyzing CT lawmakers political will amid an affordable housing deadlock

By Frankie Graziano
Published July 23, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: Multi-family housing in Hartford.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Multi-family housing in Hartford.

Legislation seeking to address Connecticut’s affordable housing crisis was vetoed earlier this year by Gov. Ned Lamont. But, the proposal could soon come back in a special session. 

If it does, state lawmakers face a question: can they craft an affordable housing plan that satisfies both the governor and local leaders? 

Opponents of the original bill say it was pushing quotas on cities and towns. Local leaders said it hampered their ability to make planning and zoning decisions.

But supporters say the law was a “meaningful step” forward in a state plagued by high rents and too little housing. 

Today on The Wheelhouse, what’s next for affordable housing legislation in Connecticut?

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano