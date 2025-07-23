Analyzing CT lawmakers political will amid an affordable housing deadlock

Legislation seeking to address Connecticut’s affordable housing crisis was vetoed earlier this year by Gov. Ned Lamont. But, the proposal could soon come back in a special session.

If it does, state lawmakers face a question: can they craft an affordable housing plan that satisfies both the governor and local leaders?

Opponents of the original bill say it was pushing quotas on cities and towns. Local leaders said it hampered their ability to make planning and zoning decisions.

But supporters say the law was a “meaningful step ” forward in a state plagued by high rents and too little housing.

Today on The Wheelhouse, what’s next for affordable housing legislation in Connecticut?

