© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hartford celebrates housing task force success and expands list of problem landlords

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published December 3, 2025 at 4:14 PM EST
During a press conference in front of a 12-unit vacant apartment building on Wethersfield Ave., Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam read the names of negligent landlords saying, “When you shine a light on those landlords, they will straighten up their act or get out of the city of Hartford.”
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
During a press conference in front of a 12-unit vacant apartment building on Wethersfield Ave., Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam read the names of negligent landlords saying, “When you shine a light on those landlords, they will straighten up their act or get out of the city of Hartford.”

Hartford is celebrating the success of its housing task force, created last year, to address negligent property owners.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam stood outside of a vacant, blighted apartment building on Wethersfield Avenue Wednesday, where he announced the task force’s success rate. The building, missing almost all of its front windows and with a padlock on the front door, is in foreclosure by the bank that financed the owner’s mortgage.

Arulampalam hopes the 12-unit apartment building will soon become useful again for residents.

Arulampalam also announced the city is expanding its list of out of state landlords accused of neglecting their properties.

Since announcing a list of three problem out-of-state landlords last December, there’s been a 93% success rate in addressing the landlord’s negligence, according to Arulampalam.

“We have seen either a change in ownership, or a landlord who was so freaked out by that initial announcement that they came and tried to straighten up their act,” Arulampalam said. “It turns out it works. When you shine a light on those landlords, they will straighten up their act or get out of the city of Hartford.”

The building owners often operate under LLCs, but the city identified the individuals behind the organizations.

One of the landlords cited, Casey Askar, owns the blighted high-rise tower at 25 Sigourney St. The city invested $250,000 to secure the building, according to Arulampalam’s office.

Judith Rothschild (left), Deputy Director of Hartford’s Department of Development Services,” said during a press with Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam (right), “We've had a 20% drop in 311 calls coming in in the last couple years,” which she equated to increased enforcement and the mayor's focus on bad landlords.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Judith Rothschild (left), Deputy Director of Hartford’s Department of Development Services,” said during a press with Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam (right), “We've had a 20% drop in 311 calls coming in in the last couple years,” which she equated to increased enforcement and the mayor's focus on bad landlords.

Two of the three companies the city first identified as problem landlords, Whitehead Estates and PAXE Properties, sold or are in the process of selling their Hartford properties, Arulampalam said.

PAXE Properties lost nearly all of its buildings to foreclosure. The four remaining buildings owned by PAXE are currently in foreclosure, Arulampalam said.

“We hope to see foreclosure actions on those soon,” Arulampalam said.

The third landlord, Moshe Grossberg, is working with Hartford’s Department of Development Services to get in good standing.

Following the success of calling out landlords with neglected properties, the task force identified four additional landlords. Three of them are based in other states, according to Arulampalam.

Residents in those buildings have complained about a number of issues including rodent and insect infestations, mold and unreliable heat.

The updated problem landlord list provided by the city of Hartford: 

Individual/Entity
Location
Example Violations/Status
Nisan Bayer
Spring Valley, NY
Multiple leaks, rodent/roach infestation, heating issues, damaged windows. Two units were vacated.
Shlomo Sarot
Woodmere, NY
Mice/roach infestation, non-working sinks, excessive heat, $9,375 lien recorded.
Tarequl Ambia
Manchester, CT
Reoccurring severe rodent and roach infestations; multiple liens totaling over $30,000.
Stephen Brickman
New York, NY/Dover, DE
Collapsed kitchen ceiling ($7,500 lien), peeling paint, structural defects to stairs.
Casey Askar
Naples, FL
Blight lien imposed.
Hanoch Feldman
Monsey, NY
Vacant property issues; in private foreclosure.
Shmuel Aizenberg
New Haven, CT
Multiple properties subject to blight and tax liens; City and private foreclosure initiated.

"If a violation is discovered upon inspection, notices of violation are issued to the responsible owner. Those notices of violation in 2024 to 2025 increased by 31% in the last year,” Deputy Director of Hartford’s Department of Development Services Judith Rothschild said.

If those notices are not adhered to, the next step is a citation, or fine, for unaddressed violations. In the last year, the number of property owners who received citations tripled, along with liens placed against properties by the city, Rothschild said.

“We've had a 20% drop in 311 calls coming in in the last couple years,” Rothschild said. “That equates to the increased enforcement, the mayor's focus on bad landlords…and also on our rental licensing program, which requires landlords to have proactive advance inspections by the housing division, the fire marshal's office and other divisions in order to be licensed to rent property.”
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.