Saturdays at 9 PM

American Routes is a weekly two-hour public radio program produced in New Orleans, presenting a broad range of American music — blues and jazz, gospel and soul, old-time country and rockabilly, Cajun and zydeco, Tejano and Latin, roots rock and pop, avant-garde and classical. American Routes explores the shared musical and cultural threads in these American styles and genres of music — and how they are distinguished.

The songs and stories on American Routes describe both the community origins of our music, musicians and cultures — the “roots”— and the many directions they take over time — the “routes.”

American Routes—produced in New Orleans since 1998.