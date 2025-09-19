© 2025 Connecticut Public

Marissa Gillett, CT's top utility regulator, resigns

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published September 19, 2025 at 11:19 AM EDT
FILE: Marissa Gillett, chairwoman of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority speaks before the General Assembly's Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee, in Hartford, Conn. Feb. 20, 2025.
Ned Gerard
/
Connecticut Post / Getty Images
FILE: Marissa Gillett, chairwoman of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority speaks before the General Assembly's Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee, in Hartford, Conn. Feb. 20, 2025.

The head of the agency charged with overseeing utilities in Connecticut announced Friday that she will resign.

Marissa Paslick Gillett, chairperson of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), told Gov. Ned Lamont that she intends to resign effective Oct. 10.

The resignation follows reporting from the Hartford Courant that unearthed internal emails the agency previously denied having. Those emails were criticized as reducing the role of other PURA commissioners by stifling their ability to consult staff experts about regulatory matters.

The emails were the latest twist in Gillett’s yearslong tenure at PURA. Since joining the board in 2019, she frequently butted heads with the utility industry. PURA reviews and helps set utility rates. Gillett spent much of her tenure focused on Connecticut’s electric rates, which are some of the highest in the nation.

It was a point she acknowledged in her resignation letter to Gov. Ned Lamont.

“During my tenure, PURA led rigorous reviews into the distribution rates of five regulated utilities, leading to rate reductions for three utilities and holding the rate increases for the remaining two to only what was proven as necessary to run the utility franchise,” Gillett wrote.

“While I have never shied away from principled disagreement, the escalation of disputes into a cycle of lawsuits and press statements pulls attention and resources away from what matters most: keeping rates just and reasonable,” she wrote. “It has also exacted a real emotional toll both for me personally, as well as my family, and for my team.”

Gillett’s letter to Lamont came one day after Republican leadership called for an impeachment hearing of Gillett, as the Hartford Courant reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
