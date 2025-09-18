Where are the Bad Bunny watch parties in CT?

Bad Bunny’s 30-show San Juan residency, “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí,” has officially ended — sort of.

The artist announced he’ll be returning to José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum one more time, on the eight-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria’s devastation, this Saturday, Sept. 20. But if you weren’t one of the more than 500,000 fans that sang and cried along to songs from “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” in person this summer, this news may have hit you with another wave of FOMO.

Fear not, since Benito is streaming this one — on Prime Video and Twitch — and we rounded up some options to watch here in Connecticut, with other Puerto Ricans, Latinos and fans of our music.

Did we miss any watch parties? (Your couch doesn’t count.) Email us here .

Matty D’s Restaurant

In Hartford on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.

The Hartford restaurant promises “good vibes, cold drinks, and all the perreo you can handle” during the live stream event. It also notes that this is a fitting kick-off for the 61st annual Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival that begins downtown just 16 hours later.

The Diamond Club

In Danbury on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The club says to “grab your crew, your country’s flag, your pavas, and your Bad Bunny merch” for this perreo garden night. Entry is free for the first 50 people before 8:30 p.m. After that, tickets start at $18.

UConn’s Puerto Rican Student Association

In Storrs on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 8:30 p.m.

If you’re a University of Connecticut student, you’ve got an option right on campus thanks to the Puerto Rican Student Association. The group has organized a watch party meeting in McHugh 101 from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.