Where are the Bad Bunny watch parties in CT?

Connecticut Public Radio | By Rachel Iacovone
Published September 18, 2025 at 6:03 PM EDT
File: Bad Bunny performs onstage during Night One of Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 11, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Kevin Mazur
/
Getty Images
File: Bad Bunny performs onstage during Night One of Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 11, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny’s 30-show San Juan residency, “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí,” has officially ended — sort of.

The artist announced he’ll be returning to José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum one more time, on the eight-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria’s devastation, this Saturday, Sept. 20. But if you weren’t one of the more than 500,000 fans that sang and cried along to songs from “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” in person this summer, this news may have hit you with another wave of FOMO.

Fear not, since Benito is streaming this one — on Prime Video and Twitch — and we rounded up some options to watch here in Connecticut, with other Puerto Ricans, Latinos and fans of our music.

Did we miss any watch parties? (Your couch doesn’t count.) Email us here.

Matty D’s Restaurant

In Hartford on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.

The Hartford restaurant promises “good vibes, cold drinks, and all the perreo you can handle” during the live stream event. It also notes that this is a fitting kick-off for the 61st annual Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival that begins downtown just 16 hours later.

The Diamond Club

In Danbury on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The club says to “grab your crew, your country’s flag, your pavas, and your Bad Bunny merch” for this perreo garden night. Entry is free for the first 50 people before 8:30 p.m. After that, tickets start at $18.

UConn’s Puerto Rican Student Association

In Storrs on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 8:30 p.m.

If you’re a University of Connecticut student, you’ve got an option right on campus thanks to the Puerto Rican Student Association. The group has organized a watch party meeting in McHugh 101 from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

