CT joins regional health partnership with NYC and several Northeast states

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published September 18, 2025 at 2:40 PM EDT
FILE: The first people are brought in as the City of Hartford’s Department of Health and Human Services hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Hartford residents 75 and over at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut on February 06, 2021.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: The first people are brought in as the City of Hartford’s Department of Health and Human Services hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Hartford residents 75 and over at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut on February 06, 2021.

Connecticut announced a new regional partnership Thursday to combine multiple states’ public health expertise and resources. The partnership comes amid fall vaccine season and continued uncertainty at the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

The group is called the Northeast Public Health Collaborative. Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, said the group's goal is to “protect core public health principles and services” as the states navigate federal policy changes.

FILE: Two days after federal health officials said they are pulling back $11.4 billion in COVID-related funds, Dr. Manisha Juthani said during a press conference at UConn Health, “This is a dark day for public health. COVID-19 may have been the catalyst for these grants but, as Congress intended, these funds were being used to modernize our systems, strengthen our workforce, educate the public, protect our children all to prevent or mitigate the damage to human lives caused by future disease outbreaks.”
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Two days after federal health officials said they are pulling back $11.4 billion in COVID-related funds, Dr. Manisha Juthani said during a press conference at UConn Health, “This is a dark day for public health. COVID-19 may have been the catalyst for these grants but, as Congress intended, these funds were being used to modernize our systems, strengthen our workforce, educate the public, protect our children all to prevent or mitigate the damage to human lives caused by future disease outbreaks.”

Eight health departments plan to collaborate on public health emergency preparedness, infectious disease, data analysis and lab work. They also plan to work together on vaccine recommendations and purchasing.

In a joint statement public health leaders say the group was informally established months ago.

"Pathogens know no borders," Juthani said in a statement. "In the Northeast, people cross borders daily for work and school."

The participating health departments from New England include Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York State and New York City are also part of the coalition.
Michayla Savitt
As Connecticut Public's state government reporter, Michayla focuses on how policy decisions directly impact the state’s communities and livelihoods. She has been with Connecticut Public since February 2022, and before that was a producer and host for audio news outlets around New York state. When not on deadline, Michayla is probably outside with her rescue dog, Elphie. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

