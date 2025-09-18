© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flag raising marks the start of Hartford’s 61st Puerto Rican Parade and Festival weekend

Connecticut Public Radio | By Rachel Iacovone
Published September 18, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
Vejigantes, wearing the traditional Puerto Rican folklore mask, represent Ponce, the city being honored by this year’s Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival.
Rachel Iacovone
/
Connecticut Public
Vejigantes, wearing the traditional Puerto Rican folklore mask, represent Ponce, the city being honored by this year’s Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival.

Puerto Ricans are famously proud of our red, white and blue flag.

You see it hanging from the rearview mirror in our car, flying on our lawns, embellishing our caps and tees. And dozens gathered to watch the flag unfurl in front of the building where laws like the recent Connecticut-Puerto Rico Trade Commission are passed.

“I love Puerto Rico because my mom was born and raised in the Condado and drove me through El Yunque and showed me Ponce as a little boy,” said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, “I know how powerful and wonderful Puerto Rico is. I'm going to do everything I can to reestablish, to make sure those relationships between Puerto Rico and Connecticut are strong.”

Hartford’s annual Puerto Rican parade and festival kicked off Thursday with two flag “raisings” — at the Connecticut State Capitol and Hartford’s city hall.

When he’s not running the Connecticut State Capitol Police, Chief Luis Casanova has been known to lead in other ways: most recently, as the parade’s grand marshal in 2023.

“What does Sunday mean to us? For some, it means a party. For me, what it means is resilience. It means pride of our heritage. It means culture,” Casanova said. “It means to the wonderful men and women of Puerto Rico who contributed to this state and to this nation and to the world, we contribute a lot.”

Attendees came from near and far, including honorees who reside on the island and Joe Rodriguez from down in New Haven. He’s the president of Puerto Ricans United, the organization behind New Haven’s Puerto Rican festival. At the first flag raising in Hartford, he emphasized the cultural significance of such events.

Connecticut State Capitol Police Chief Luis Casanova (right) embraces Carlos Rodriguez, CICD's vice president and parade coordinator, at the Puerto Rican flag raising on Thursday, Sept. 18. (Rachel Iacovone/Connecticut Public)
Rachel Iacovone
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut State Capitol Police Chief Luis Casanova (right) embraces Carlos Rodriguez, CICD's vice president and parade coordinator, at the Puerto Rican flag raising on Thursday, Sept. 18.

“It is important for us to share our story and to tell people who we are, to share our history,” Rodriguez said. “Do not let them write our history. We are our own storytellers.”

This year’s parade specifically honors the city of Ponce. We have Ponce to thank for the musical genres bomba and plena, and the tradition of the vejigantes, folklore characters masked in colorful paper mache.

They’re not a typical sight on the capitol lawn. But they stood there Thursday, looking on with forever-open mouths and big, scary teeth, as the Puerto Rican flag was carefully rolled back up for the next flag raising at Hartford City Hall.

Learn more

The 61st annual Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival begins at noon Saturday with the march through downtown. Then, the Festival del Coquí takes over Bushnell Park, starting at 2 p.m.

For more information on this and other Hispanic Heritage Month events running through Oct. 15, check out our full guide.
Tags
News Puerto RicoLatinoHartford County
Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
See stories by Rachel Iacovone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.